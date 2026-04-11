MK Party MP Visvin Reddy Sentenced for Inciting Violence Before 2024 Elections

MK Party MP Visvin Reddy receives a fine or imprisonment sentence after pleading guilty to inciting violence during the run-up to the 2024 elections. The sentence includes a financial penalty and a partially suspended prison term, with conditions. The NPA emphasizes the severity of the offense and its commitment to deterring future incidents of incitement.

MK Party MP Visvin Reddy has been sentenced following his guilty plea to inciting violence in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. The sentence includes a R30,000 fine or 10 months' imprisonment, with half of the imprisonment suspended for five years under specific conditions. This case stems from an incident that occurred on March 5, 2024, during a political gathering in Shallcross.

At the gathering, Reddy, 55, made statements that were widely interpreted as inciting violence, leading to the circulation of video recordings of his address across social media and news platforms. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed the details of the sentencing, emphasizing the seriousness of the offense and the NPA's commitment to holding individuals accountable for inciting violence.\Reddy's guilty plea acknowledged that his actions were unlawful and intentional, and that his words could reasonably have led to violent conduct by members of the public. He recognized his heightened responsibility as a public representative and political leader to ensure his speech did not encourage unlawful behavior. The NPA's decision to pursue this case and the subsequent sentencing highlight the importance of responsible speech, particularly during electoral processes. The NPA hopes this sentence will serve as a deterrent against future instances of inciting violence. The legal proceedings considered the context of the statements, including widely publicized disputes surrounding the participation and registration of the MK Party in the elections. In addition to the criminal charges, Reddy also faced legal action under section 87 of the Electoral Act, resulting in a separate fine of R150,000, which was also suspended for five years, with conditions against further contravention of the act or undermining electoral processes. The two cases, both resulting from the same set of facts, underscore the multi-faceted legal consequences of Reddy’s actions.\Ramkisson-Kara stated that in accepting the guilty plea, consideration was given to Reddy’s subsequent actions. Shortly after making the inflammatory statements, Reddy published multiple videos on social media and other news platforms apologizing for his words and advocating for non-violence during the elections. This acknowledgement and his remorse, though not absolving him of responsibility, were considered in the sentencing. The conditions of the sentence stipulate that Reddy must not be convicted of the offense of inciting public violence within the next five years. The NPA's stance on this issue is clear: incitement to public violence, regardless of the platform used, is a serious crime. The NPA will not hesitate to hold those who incite violence accountable, particularly those in public positions. This case sends a strong message to all members of society, particularly those holding public office, that there are consequences for inciting words spoken, and that the NPA is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring peaceful electoral processes. The combined fines and suspended sentences reflect the severity of the offense and the NPA's dedication to maintaining a safe and lawful environment, especially during elections





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Visvin Reddy MK Party Incitement Violence Elections NPA Sentencing Political Speech South Africa

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