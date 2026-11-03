Mngxitama Defends Farm Attack Comments as SAHRC Assesses Complaints

MK Party MP Andile Mngxitama refuses to apologise for his tweet about a North West farm attack, as the SAHRC assesses complaints and political parties demand action.

MK Party MP Andile Mngxitama has refused to apologise for his controversial tweet about the brutal farm attack on North West cattle farmer Donovan Marx.

He insists his words were taken out of context and accuses critics of selective outrage over crime. The attack saw Marx's ears severed. Five suspects, including one who once worked on the farm, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Mngxitama's tweet, posted hours after the attack, said attacking the ears was symbolic to denote the refusal of land thieves to listen.

Also read SAHRC responds to Andile Mngxitama's farm attack tweet

Political Parties Report MK MP To Ethics Committee

Although he later deleted the post, it had already gone viral, triggering fierce backlash. Several political parties, including the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), announced they would report him to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Parliament's ethics committee. Speaking to IOL, Mngxitama remained defiant. He said: I won't apologise for something that they chose to take out of context.

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They have a selective outrage to crime in this country, and that's what they must explain instead. Our black farmworkers are facing daily abuse, yet there's no outrage and no justice. One white farmer is attacked and there is this mass hysteria and the suspects are arrested within days. He added: When I said ears are symbolic for listening, I did not take away the horrible crime against the farmer, which we condemn.

I meant it metaphorically that we need to listen to the cries of black farmworkers too, and the issue around land ownership, which remains unresolved. Mngxitama also accused his political opponents of protecting white farmers' interests over black farmworkers. He said: Why are they not addressing the abuse of farmworkers? Have we forgotten how two farmworkers were killed and their bodies fed to pigs by a white farmer?

Mngxitama Accuses Opponents Of Politicising Farm Crime

We are still waiting for justice to be served. I don't see those same parties demanding justice. Instead, they choose to cry wolf and politicise the issue. They don't care what happens to black farmworkers.

FF Plus chief whip Heloise Denner dismissed his claims. She said: There is absolutely no context that can justify Andile Mngxitama's statement. His claim that his words were taken out of context is a pathetic and desperate deflection. As a Member of Parliament, Mngxitama took an oath to uphold this Constitution and put the interests of all South Africans above his own, meaning his post is entirely unjustifiable.

FF Plus Condemns Statement As Hate Speech

The FF Plus has always advocated for the equal treatment and protection of all citizens, and trying to disguise blatant hate speech and the justification of torture as context is completely unacceptable. Meanwhile, the SAHRC has formally responded to complaints. It said: The South African Human Rights Commission confirms that it has received complaints against Mr Andile Mngxitama regarding a post on Mr Donovan Marx. The Commission is assessing the complaints in line with its Complaint Handling Procedure.

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The decision of the assessment will be communicated in due course as empowered by section 13(3)(b) of the South African Human Rights Commission Act 40 of 2013 (SAHRC Act), read with section 20 of the Equality Act, 2000. The Commission added: The Commission wishes to remind members of the public that the right to freedom of expression is not absolute.

SAHRC Warns Freedom Of Expression Is Not Absolute

The Constitution and the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act of 2000 prohibit utterances that are intended to be harmful or propagate hatred on any of the listed grounds. EFF leader Julius Malema also condemned the farm attack during a rally at Orlando Stadium over the weekend. He said: Comrades, the chant, Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer, was never meant in a literal sense. We never called for the literal killing of human beings.

We will never call for the literal killing of human beings. The killing on the farms of our own farmers must stop. We never promote the killing of white farmers or black farmers. How can we kill the people who are feeding us?

Malema called on police to hand over the suspects to the EFF, adding: Those people who have killed that farmer in Ventersdorp must be brought here to Orlando Stadium. We want to teach them a lesson because the police have failed them.