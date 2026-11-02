Mngxitama Defiant Over Farmer Attack Remarks as SAHRC Assesses Complaints

MK Party MP Andile Mngxitama refuses to apologise for linking a North West farmer's assault to land politics, as the SAHRC assesses complaints and five suspects await court appearance.

MK Party MP Andile Mngxitama is defiant and unapologetic over his controversial response to the brutal attack on a North West farmer, insisting his remarks were deliberately taken out of context.

He accused his critics of selective outrage over crime and the treatment of black farmworkers. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is assessing complaints against him, while five suspects arrested in connection with the attack are expected to appear in the Ventersdorp and Potchefstroom magistrate's courts tomorrow (November 3). The attack occurred on Wednesday (October 28) when Donovan Marx (50) was shot, stabbed and severely assaulted at his farm in Syferfontein, outside Ventersdorp. Both his ears were severed.

Also read SAHRC responds to Andile Mngxitama's farm attack tweet

Mngxitama Defends Viral Farm Attack Remarks

In posts on X and Facebook on Saturday (October 31), Mngxitama wrote: Attacking the ears is symbolic to denote the refusal of land thieves to listen. No land, no peace. He later deleted the post, but it had already gone viral, triggering a fierce backlash. In an exclusive interview, Mngxitama said: I won't apologise for something that they chose to take out of context.

They have a selective outrage to crime in this country, and that's what they must explain instead. Our black farmworkers are facing daily abuse, yet there's no outrage and no justice. One white farmer is attacked and there is this mass hysteria and the suspects are arrested within days. When I said ears are symbolic for listening, I did not take away the horrible crime against the farmer, which we condemn.

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I meant it metaphorically that we need to listen to the cries of black farmworkers too, and the issue around land ownership, which remains unresolved. He accused his political opponents of being more concerned with protecting the interests of white farmers than addressing the plight of black farmworkers. Why are they not addressing the abuse of farmworkers? Have we forgotten how two farmworkers were killed and their bodies fed to pigs by a white farmer?

We are still waiting for justice to be served. I don't see those same parties demanding justice. Instead, they choose to cry wolf and politicise the issue. They don't care what happens to black farmworkers, he added.

FF Plus Condemns Contextual Justification

FF Plus chief whip Heloise Denner dismissed his claims that the remarks were taken out of context, calling it a desperate attempt to deflect criticism. There is absolutely no context that can justify Andile Mngxitama's statement. His claim that his words were taken out of context is a pathetic and desperate deflection.

As a Member of Parliament, Mngxitama took an oath to uphold this Constitution and put the interests of all South Africans above his own, meaning his post is entirely unjustifiable, Denner said. The FF Plus has always advocated for the equal treatment and protection of all citizens, and trying to disguise blatant hate speech and the justification of torture as context is completely unacceptable. The DA and FF Plus have announced plans to approach the SAHRC over Mngxitama's remarks.

DA agriculture spokesperson Desiree van der Walt said the comments appeared to justify violence and should be addressed by Parliament. The party described the remarks as hate speech and called on the MK Party to distance itself from Mngxitama and take disciplinary action. DA MP Ian Cameron also condemned the post, describing the reference to Marx's injuries as an attempt to give torture political legitimacy.

He called on the MK Party to clarify its position and explain whether disciplinary action against Mngxitama would follow. SAHRC commissioner Tshepo Mandlingozi confirmed that the commission had received complaints against Mngxitama over his post about Marx. The commission is assessing the complaints in line with its complaint handling procedure.

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The decision of the assessment will be communicated in due course, as empowered by section 13(3)(b) of the South African Human Rights Commission Act 40 of 2013, read with section 20 of the Equality Act, 2000, Mandlingozi said. He reminded members of the public that the right to freedom of expression is not absolute.

SAHRC Assesses Mngxitama's Past Remarks

The Constitution and the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act 2000, prohibit utterances that are intended to be harmful or propagate hatred on any of the listed grounds. Mngxitama has previously faced scrutiny over his public statements. In December 2018, while leading the Black First Land First (BLF) movement, he told a gathering in Potchefstroom that five white people would be killed for every black person killed.

The SAHRC received complaints and subsequently instituted proceedings in the Equality Court over those remarks. The debate over farm attacks has also reached Parliament. In July 2025, the National Assembly adopted a report on a petition calling for an investigation into attacks on farming communities. The MK Party voted against the adoption of that report.

The vote concerned the specific report, rather than a general motion on farm safety. Political analyst Hermann Pretorius, head of strategic communications at the South African Institute of Race Relations, noted that reaction to Mngxitama's remarks has crossed racial lines. People from all race groups have condemned Mngxitama's postings, Pretorius said. He said the election campaign had revealed interesting differences in how political leaders were trying to attract attention.

Political Analysts Link Remarks To Campaign

While the EFF had traditionally used theatrical tactics, he believed its leader, Julius Malema, was taking a different approach this time. Pretorius contrasted this with Mngxitama's approach, suggesting that the MK Party MP's remarks may have been an attempt to put his party back in the spotlight amid internal difficulties and Jacob Zuma's absence from the campaign trail due to illness. Malema also addressed the attack at an EFF rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

He condemned the killing of farmers and said the controversial struggle song had never been intended as a literal call to kill people. Malema said neither white nor black farmers should be killed. He nevertheless defended the song and sang it during the rally. Caxton Network News asked the MK Party whether it supported Mngxitama's remarks, whether it had engaged with him and whether disciplinary action or a public retraction was being considered.

The party had not responded by the time of publication. This story will be updated when its response is received.