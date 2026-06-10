MK Party March Targets Service Delivery Failures and Immigration Issues in eThekwini

The MK Party, accompanied by the anti-immigrant group March and March, is organizing a protest in eThekwini against poor service delivery, corruption, and illegal occupation of buildings, urging the municipality to take decisive action to reclaim the central business district and revitalize the township economy.

MK Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo is anticipated to address members ahead of a planned march that is framed as a demonstration against inadequate service delivery .

Participants, carrying placards demanding an end to corruption within the provincial unity government, are moving toward the rally location. In a statement released on Monday, the anti-immigrant organization March and March affirmed its commitment to fostering a safer South Africa where illegal and irregular immigration is eliminated, thereby urging its members to join the protest organized by the MKP.

The group emphasized the need to restore the township economy to South African citizens, highlighting that the central business district in eThekwini has been seized by illegal immigrants. They called upon the municipality to devise a strategy to reclaim the city by pursuing legal action against all illegal occupants who have taken over government buildings.

Additionally, they requested that the municipality convene with affected property owners to formulate a reclamation plan, expecting the city to inform ratepayers within two weeks about a revitalization strategy. March and March explained that this alignment with the MK Party's protest is part of their broader outreach efforts to engage with all political parties during their roadshows





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MK Party March And March Ethekwini Service Delivery Illegal Immigration Corruption Township Economy Municipality Protest

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