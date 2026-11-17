An MK Party-led coalition with the ANC, EFF and ActionSA gains support in eThekwini and could keep the DA out of government in key metros.

An MK Party-led coalition involving the ANC, EFF and ActionSA is gaining traction in eThekwini, according to several party insiders who spoke to IOL. Negotiations across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng could reshape political control of South Africa's major metros and leave the Democratic Alliance (DA) on the sidelines.

MK Party insiders say there is growing support for an alliance that would keep the DA out of government in both Johannesburg and eThekwini. The talks are ongoing, and the outcome in each metro depends on how ActionSA positions itself between the two cities.

Also read ActionSA Second Largest Party in Tshwane With 22.1 Percent Vote Share

eThekwini Seat Counts Put the ANC in Control

The proposed four-party coalition would control 134 seats in eThekwini's 223-seat council. An outright majority requires 112 seats, which gives the alliance a 22-seat margin above the threshold.

The MK Party's 86 seats, combined with the ANC's 37, ActionSA's seven and the EFF's four, form the basis of that projection. The MK Party and the ANC alone would hold 123 seats, which places the ANC in a decisive position over who governs the city.

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The central question is whether the ANC will partner with the MK Party or explore an alternative arrangement involving the DA, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and ActionSA. Reported opposition within ANC ranks to another alliance with the DA makes the second option appear increasingly unlikely.

Stakeholder Positions on the DA and ActionSA

ActionSA's provincial leader, Zwakhele Mncwango, is leading the party's negotiations in eThekwini. Mncwango said ActionSA has engaged with the MK Party, the ANC and the IFP, all of which invited the party to take part in coalition discussions.

Mncwango said ActionSA has presented its coalition framework and non-negotiable principles to those parties. He added that ActionSA has not engaged with the DA over eThekwini and described the DA's position as hypocritical.

Mncwango argued that the DA cannot demand political independence and freedom to negotiate for itself while attempting to dictate coalition choices to other parties. He noted that the DA has previously worked with parties it criticised during election campaigns, so it cannot now expect ActionSA to operate under different rules.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has held talks with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, according to the report. Those discussions have not extended to coalition talks in eThekwini, and the DA has maintained its opposition to entering a coalition involving the MK Party, even after recent talks between the two parties.

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Johannesburg Mayoralty and Next Steps Ahead

In Johannesburg, a potential ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK Party coalition would command 138 seats in the 270-member council. The majority threshold is 136 seats, so the bloc would clear it by just two seats.

If ActionSA aligns with the MK Party and ANC bloc, Mashaba could secure the Johannesburg mayoralty despite his party finishing behind the DA, which is led by Helen Zille. Under the arrangement described in the report, fellow ActionSA member Nasiphi Moya would retain the Tshwane mayoralty, while the ANC would take control of Ekurhuleni.

Under that deal, the ANC would back ActionSA's mayoral ambitions in Johannesburg, and ActionSA would back an MK Party-led coalition in eThekwini. The report notes that such an agreement would leave the DA out of government in both metros, even though the party has enough seats to join alternative majority coalitions.

A senior MK Party insider close to the party's founder, Jacob Zuma, said the former president remains an ANC member and that his fight is with President Cyril Ramaphosa rather than the party. The insider argued that progressive black parties need to come together ahead of 2029 to serve voters.