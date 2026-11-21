An analysis of the evolving political landscape in South Africa, focusing on the MK Party-led coalition in eThekwini and the contrasting strategies of the DA and ANC in forming governments after hung councils, highlighting contradictions in democratic principles and coalition politics.

A significant political realignment is currently underway within the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, where an emerging coalition led by the MK Party and involving the ANC, the EFF, and ActionSA is gaining considerable traction.

This development occurs amidst ongoing negotiations across KwaZulu-Natal and other regions in South Africa, signaling a shift in the traditional power dynamics that have characterized local governance in the post-apartheid era. The writer of the analysis argues that the Democratic Alliance cannot simultaneously preach the virtues of democracy while practicing double standards regarding coalition formations and respect for electoral outcomes.

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This critique highlights the inconsistencies in the DA's approach to post-election power sharing, particularly when juxtaposed against historical precedents set by the same party in other jurisdictions. The current discourse centers on the legitimacy of claims made by various political entities regarding who holds the mandate to form a government following a hung council, with the MK Party positioned as a central player in this evolving landscape.

Democratic Alliance double standards

The core of the controversy revolves around the actions of the Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg, where the party argues that withholding the mayoral chain from Helen Zille would defy the will of the voters. However, critics point out that in KwaZulu-Natal two years prior, the DA supported the establishment of a Government of Provincial Unity that placed the clear election winner on the opposition benches.

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At that time, the MK Party secured forty-five point three-five percent of the provincial vote, winning thirty-seven out of eighty seats. In contrast, a combined alliance of the IFP, ANC, DA, and NFP held forty-one votes and elected Thami Ntuli as premier. This precedent challenges the DA's current stance, suggesting that the largest party in a hung legislature should have the first opportunity to form a government.

If another coalition finds a majority first, the largest party can simply sit in opposition. This logic applies equally to the municipal councils of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, as well as the provincial legislature in KwaZulu-Natal, undermining the DA's current moral high ground in demanding respect for its electoral strength.

Johannesburg political maneuvering

The political maneuvering in Johannesburg further complicates the narrative, especially given the history of the ANC's victory in 2021 where Mpho Phalatse took the mayoral chain with one hundred forty-four council votes, backed by ActionSA after Herman Mashaba withdrew from the race. The DA had no issue accepting such arrangements in the past, yet now questions the loyalty of smaller parties.

Meanwhile, ActionSA leader Mpho Phalatse has proposed that both he and Zille step aside, offering the DA a deal with a different candidate. This move raises questions about the consistency of the DA's demands and the responsibilities of coalition partners. The DA's leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has raised concerns about whether dropping Zille respects the voters, but critics argue that this ignores the complex bargaining required in coalition politics.

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ANC bargaining position Durban

The ANC, despite a significant drop in support in KwaZulu-Natal, remains in a strong bargaining position, having retained a decisive say in who runs Durban through its thirty-seven seats. The ANC has learned from previous elections to keep multiple talks open, ensuring that every party understands what the others can offer, demonstrating that even a losing election can leave a party in a position to choose who governs.

The DA helped teach this lesson to the ANC, and now the tables may be turning as new coalitions form around the MK Party.