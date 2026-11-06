MK Party Leads eThekwini Results With 41 Percent as Coalition Talks Begin

The MK Party leads eThekwini with 41.27 percent of votes but lacks a majority, triggering complex coalition negotiations with the DA, ANC, and ActionSA.

Partial election results released by 13:45 indicate that the MK Party leads the eThekwini metro with 41.27 percent of the vote, translating to 397,922 votes and securing 17 seats. However, this total falls significantly short of the majority threshold required to govern the municipality outright, setting the stage for a hung council.

Partial Results Signal Hung Council

The Democratic Alliance follows in second place with 23.35 percent of the vote, amounting to 225,114 votes and five seats. The African National Congress sits in third with 16.99 percent, representing 163,821 votes, though no seats have been secured for the party in the initial count.

Also read WATCH: Coalition talks loom as MK Party leads early KZN results

With only half of the votes tallied at the time of the report, the political landscape in KwaZulu-Natal suggests that no single party holds the power to form a stable government without engaging in significant post-election negotiations with rival factions.

Willies Mchunu Rejects DA Coalition

MK Party KwaZulu-Natal leader Willies Mchunu publicly declared that the party would not enter coalition discussions with the Democratic Alliance, citing deep-seated political hostility between the two groups. He stated that the DA hates the MK Party, so dialogue is off the table for any governing arrangement in the metro.

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Mchunu expressed confidence in the MK Party's performance, noting that the party had already taken control of three municipalities previously held by the ANC and the IFP. These municipalities include Richmond, Impendle, and the Johannes Phumani Phungula Local Municipality, with the party poised to also control uMshwathi.

The MK Party leader emphasized that despite previous criticisms regarding their ability to govern, the current scoreboard suggests a different outcome. He indicated that the party would wait for guidance from national officials before making any final decisions on governance structures after the official declaration of results.

Jacob Zuma Advocates Coalition Openness

Speaking in Durban on the sidelines of a High Court appearance for his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, MK Party president Jacob Zuma claimed that the party had won the KwaZulu-Natal elections. Zuma suggested that citizens should thank political opponents for their actions, stating that the MK Party intended to take over and govern effectively.

Zuma clarified that the party remained open to coalition arrangements where necessary, emphasizing that their ultimate goal is to rule the country and ensure it is run by citizens. He noted that they would wait for the final declaration of results before engaging in any specific talks with other political entities.

Zuma-Sambudla is currently facing three counts of incitement to commit terrorism, public violence, and violence under the Regulation of Gatherings Act. These charges are linked to the July 2021 unrest that followed Zuma's arrest for failing to appear before the State Capture Commission.

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ANC and DA Express Strategic Concerns

Democratic Alliance eThekwini mayoral candidate Haniff Hoosen expressed concern regarding whether the MK Party would accept the final results, referencing their previous track record of not accepting election outcomes. He appealed for a fair process to prevent chaos in the city and warned against smaller parties facilitating an MK Party return to power through the back door.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal stated that it is not currently in coalition talks with any party, although it keeps its doors open. The party indicated it would listen to proposals from other political groups to determine the best partners for serving communities and passing necessary budgets.

Hoosen highlighted the likelihood of a coalition government looming in eThekwini, noting that the ANC had been returned to power in 2021 through similar arrangements with smaller parties. He stressed the importance of discussing budgets and community service principles before forming any alliances.

ActionSA Sets Immigration Precondition

ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango stated that his party would not cooperate with any political groups that are not prepared to address what it considers to be critical immigration problems in eThekwini. He emphasized that ActionSA had been engaged on these issues long before the formation of the March coalition.

Mncwango identified himself as one of the original members involved in the formation of the March alliance, asserting that immigration policy remains a central tenet of his party's platform. He indicated that any coalition deal would be contingent upon a firm commitment to this specific policy agenda.