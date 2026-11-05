MK Party leads KwaZulu-Natal municipal elections as counting continues

Jacob Zuma's MK Party has taken an early lead in KwaZulu-Natal's 2026 municipal elections, ahead of the ANC and IFP, with 26% of votes counted.

Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has taken a commanding early lead in KwaZulu-Natal in the 2026 municipal elections, leaving the ANC and IFP trailing as vote counting continues.

MK Party Takes Early Lead in KZN Elections

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) results dashboard, the MK Party had secured 33.61% of valid votes by 14:16 on Thursday, 5 November. At that time, 26% of votes in the province had been counted. The ANC was second with 25%. The DA was fourth with 10.07%, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on 2.09%.

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The IFP, which leads the provincial government, trailed in third on 22.2%. The MK Party was leading in three councils and had secured control of one. It won a majority in Richmond Local Municipality, securing 56% of the vote and becoming the first municipality under its control. The IFP was leading in one council, while the ANC had yet to register a council lead on the dashboard.

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The MK Party was also ahead in the provisional seat tally, with 52 seats compared with the ANC's 32, the IFP's 16 and the DA's 15. The party emerged as KwaZulu-Natal's largest political force in the 2024 general elections but failed to secure an outright majority. It is now contesting municipal elections for the first time. Earlier on Thursday morning, the MK Party was out in front on 33%, while the IFP trailed in third on 22.2%.

By 10.45am, only 16% of the votes in the province had been counted, with 814 of 5,028 voting districts completed. The ANC was second on 25% at that stage and had won five wards. The DA claims it has made inroads into ANC territory, including seven new wards in KwaDukuza. The DA's eThekwini mayoral candidate, Haniff Hoosen, said the party had made huge gains in some ANC wards and held on to others.

Political Leaders Await eThekwini Vote Counts

ANC KwaZulu-Natal convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu and provincial task team coordinator James Nxumalo were among the party leaders at the IEC's provincial results operation centre at the Durban ICC. MK Party regional spokesperson Mkhulesi Mlengane said the party was pleased with the results so far. He said the MK Party was waiting for the votes in eThekwini, the province's only metro, to be finalised. eThekwini is the biggest prize in the province, and control of the metro could reshape KwaZulu-Natal politics.

The ANC won 42% of the vote in eThekwini in 2021 and has since governed with the help of smaller parties. These are the MK Party's first local government elections since former president Jacob Zuma launched the party in December 2023. The MK Party won the 2024 provincial election in KwaZulu-Natal with 45.35% of the vote, but was shut out of power when the IFP, ANC, DA and NFP formed a coalition government under IFP premier Thami Ntuli.

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The SACP, which is contesting the elections separately from its long-time alliance partner, the ANC, had 1.13% in the province. Party member Azad Seedat, who is based in Durban, said he was confident the SACP would do well in the province. FF Plus KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Philip van Staden said the party welcomed its 0.92% in a province where it was breaking new ground.

Experts Predict Hung Councils and Coalitions

Dr Morné Mostert, a strategic foresight adviser and commissioner on the National Planning Commission in the Presidency, said how parties responded to the results would be a key test. One sign of democratic health will be that the elections are declared free and fair, and that the results are accepted by all parties, Mostert said. As our political architecture diversifies, one scenario is a large number of hung councils, Mostert said.

He said coalitions involving the MK Party, which is contesting its first local elections, would be new territory for South Africa, and named the Afrika Mayibuye Movement as one of the wild cards. Mostert said peaceful formation of councils would be a key sign of stability to the international community, especially investors. He said 546 political parties had taken part in the elections, and that 2029 could see parties consolidate as they formed alliances.

Well over half of South Africans registered to vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections, seen as a test for the ruling ANC, cast their ballots. The MK Party can translate its provincial support into control of the municipality.