MK Party Leadership Addresses Financial Mismanagement Claims Ahead of Municipal Elections

MK Party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma defends the party's financial accountability and readiness to govern, dismissing reports of mismanagement as internal issues being resolved before the municipal elections.

uMkhonto weSizwe Party First Deputy President Duduzane Zuma addressed concerns regarding the MK Party's financial management during a media briefing on Saturday in eThekwini. The event took place at the Durban International Convention Centre on 7 November 2026, where party leaders sought to reassure potential coalition partners that the organization is prepared to handle significant municipal budgets. These assurances come amid persistent reports circulating over several months that the MK Party lacked the necessary funds to launch a well-run campaign for the upcoming local government elections.

Addressing Financial Accountability Claims

The MK Party leadership directly confronted allegations of financial irresponsibility, which have raised doubts about their ability to manage the eThekwini municipal budget exceeding R70 billion. When questioned about handling such substantial funds given the alleged mismanagement within the party structure, Duduzane Zuma stated that the organization is actively dealing with internal issues. He emphasized that individuals found to have misused party funds have already been dealt with appropriately, asserting that these actions demonstrate a commitment to accountability.

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According to Zuma, the party has identified specific problems within its ranks from the beginning of its recent activities until the present day. He noted that members found wanting in their financial duties have been held responsible for their actions. This internal disciplinary process is presented as proof that the MK Party is capable of self-regulation and is showcasing its ability to address issues before assuming governance responsibilities in municipal settings.

Leadership Style and Governance Plans

Duduzane Zuma highlighted the political history of his father, Jacob Zuma, to explain the party's approach to managing leadership and personnel within government structures. He pointed out that Jacob Zuma, who served as President of South Africa, held a record for the most frequent Cabinet reshuffles during his tenure. This historical precedent was used to suggest that the MK Party will not hesitate to take drastic decisions in municipalities to ensure proper governance and discipline.

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The First Deputy President indicated that the party is willing to exert significant effort, describing the process as burning a lot of midnight oil to hold members accountable. He stated that this strict approach to internal discipline is appreciated by MK Party members and reflects the organization's core values. The leadership aims to project this same outlook of strict accountability to society once the party enters government at the municipal level.

Coalition Strategy and Opposition Stance

Senior MK Party leader Dali Mpofu clarified the party's stance on coalition politics and its willingness to participate in government formation across various municipalities. Mpofu asserted that the MK Party will take necessary actions to enter government but will not compromise its principles or sell its soul in the process. The party is prepared to engage in coalition negotiations, particularly in eThekwini, where it is currently the largest party and is looking to govern in coalition.

Mpofu also addressed the party's potential role in the opposition, stating that the MK Party would sit on the opposition benches if the political situation required it. He clarified that this is not the party's preferred outcome but rather a reflection of the broad political reality. This statement aims to correct misconceptions from previous general elections, where some believed the MK Party was unwilling to participate in national government.

The senior leader emphasized that the MK Party was available for national government participation during previous elections. He argued that the ANC and the DA had already formed a deal regarding the government of national unity long before those elections concluded. The MK Party leadership maintains that their previous absence from national governance was not due to a lack of desire but due to pre-existing political agreements between other major parties.

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Future Implications for Municipal Governance

The MK Party is currently positioning itself as a viable partner for municipal governance, particularly in regions where it holds significant influence. The leadership's focus on resolving internal financial issues is intended to build trust with potential coalition partners who may be hesitant due to past allegations. By addressing these concerns publicly, the party hopes to demonstrate its readiness to manage complex municipal budgets and administrative responsibilities effectively.

As the local government elections approach, the MK Party's ability to maintain internal discipline and financial transparency will be closely watched by the public and political rivals. The party's assertion that it has dealt with internal mismanagement issues is a key part of its campaign narrative. If successful, this strategy could solidify its position as a major player in municipal politics, particularly in eThekwini where it aims to lead a coalition government.