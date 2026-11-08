MK Party Inflicts Deepest Wounds on ANC as Zuma Takes 315 Wards

Data analysis reveals the MK Party took 315 wards from the ANC, while national support plummeted from 64.82% in 2006 to 30.76% in the latest local government elections.

Former President and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's new political formation has dealt the most significant blow to the African National Congress during the recent local government elections. Data analysis conducted by News24 indicates that the MK Party captured 315 wards previously held by the ruling party, marking the sharpest decline in ANC dominance in two decades. This shift reflects a broader national trend where the ANC's municipal support base has eroded drastically across major urban centers.

MK Party Captures 315 Wards From ANC

The African National Congress saw its national support in local government elections fall from 64.82% in 2006 to just 30.76% in the current election cycle. This represents a loss of more than half of its support base between the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki and Cyril Ramaphosa. The erosion of the ANC's vote began under former President Jacob Zuma, who oversaw a drop from 61.95% in 2011 to 53.91% five years later. In 2016, the party lost its majority in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni in what was widely interpreted as a middle-class revolt against Zuma and the Nkandla scandal.

Also read MK Party Prepares to Engage ANC on eThekwini Coalition After No Party Wins Majority

According to the specific data set analyzed, 737 former ANC wards, including those that have been redrawn, fell to opposition parties in the most recent election. When counting only wards whose boundaries did not change materially, the ANC lost 556. The MK Party was responsible for 315 of these losses, with 292 of those wards located in KwaZulu-Natal, 22 in Mpumalanga, and one in the North West province. This concentration of losses in Zuma's political stronghold underscores the internal fracture within the ANC's traditional voter base.

DA and ActionSA Gain Significant Ground

The Democratic Alliance celebrated a major victory by securing 180 wards from the ANC, demonstrating successful inroads into the party's predominantly African voter base. The DA's most notable success occurred in Emfuleni, a municipality in southern Gauteng where its support surged from 26.91% in 2021 to 40.90% in the latest election. This growth highlights the party's ability to attract voters dissatisfied with ANC service delivery and governance in key metropolitan areas.

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ActionSA emerged as another strong performer, increasing its national support from 2.33% in 2021 to 5.67%. Although primarily focused on Gauteng, the party achieved victories in diverse locations such as Laingsburg in the Western Cape and an ANC ward in the Ramotshere Moiloa municipality in the North West. In Tshwane, ActionSA's gains were concentrated in townships including Mamelodi, Soshanguve, and Atteridgeville. In Ekurhuleni, the party won in Tembisa, Vosloorus, and Daveyton, while in Johannesburg, it captured wards in Soweto and Midrand.

EFF Shrinks While IFP and UDM Rise

The Economic Freedom Fighters experienced a difficult election, with their national support shrinking from 10.31% to 6.22%. Despite this decline, the EFF did take three wards from the ANC in Lekwa-Teemane, specifically in Christiana. The party also lost wards to the ANC in other areas, reflecting a complex shift in voter allegiances in the Rustenburg region.

In contrast, the Inkatha Freedom Party took 54 wards from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and three in Johannesburg. These KwaZulu-Natal gains were spread across the province from north to south, indicating a sustained regional appeal for the party. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (UMDP) also had a stupendous election in the Eastern Cape, becoming the second-largest party in Buffalo City. The UDM took 13 wards from the ANC in King Sabata Dalindyebo, where the ANC now holds 42.78% support, followed by the UDM's 15.02%.

SACP and New Trends in Voter Behavior

The South African Communist Party secured 2.38% of the vote in its first election, winning 22 wards from the ANC, mostly in the Eastern Cape. This performance marks a significant entry for the party into the municipal landscape, leveraging historical alliances and grassroots mobilization to capture seats previously held by the ruling party. The overall data highlights a fragmented political landscape where no single party dominates, forcing new coalition dynamics.

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News24 utilized artificial intelligence and data analytics to identify the main beneficiaries of disgruntled ANC voters across four key cities: Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Pretoria, and Johannesburg. The analysis reveals that the ANC's voter support was among the most severely damaged in these specific local government elections. The survey of 5,001 registered voters further illuminates who leads the political landscape and what issues voters prioritize for future coalitions.