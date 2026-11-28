ActionSA accuses MK Party of leveraging eThekwini mayor election to secure Johannesburg positions, causing tension with ANC. Explore the fallout in KwaZulu-Natal politics.

The African national Congress and ActionSA secured a governing majority in eThekwini by electing MK Party leader Mxolisi Phakathi as mayor with 139 votes on Friday. This alliance survived intense behind-the-scenes friction after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba accused the MK Party of holding the local administration hostage to pressure for the deputy mayor position in Johannesburg. The agreement held despite the MK Party's subsequent suspension of negotiations in Gauteng over similar power-sharing demands.

Timing of the Mayoral Election and DA Offer

Mxolisi Phakathi was elected mayor of eThekwini on Friday after receiving 139 votes from a coalition comprising the ANC and ActionSA. This outcome occurred after the Democratic Alliance offered the African National Congress the mayoralty of KwaZulu-Natal's only metro, but the offer arrived too late to alter the course of events. The ANC's Thabani Nyawose, the new council speaker, stated that the ANC had already sealed a deal with the MK Party before the Democratic Alliance presented its alternative proposal. He noted that the ANC had been in discussions with the MK Party for more than 14 days and had not received such an offer during that period.

Also read ANC's Thabani Nyawose re-elected eThekwini speaker as MK Party coalition deal takes shape

Breakdown of ANC and Democratic Alliance Relations

The African National Congress decision to partner with the MK Party followed the collapse of its five-year working arrangement with the Democratic Alliance. Thabani Nyawose attributed this breakdown to policy disagreements and concerns regarding the Democratic Alliance conduct in council. He specifically stated that the Democratic Alliance opposed all progressive transformative policies, which created an insurmountable divide between the two parties. This political realignment allowed the MK Party to enter into negotiations with the ANC for control of the eThekwini municipality.

ActionSA Demands and the Johannesburg Connection

ActionSA entered negotiations with the MK Party and provincial chair Willies Mchunu with specific requirements for municipal governance. The MK Party initially indicated it had engaged the ANC for the positions of speaker and chief whip, along with a share of the MMC portfolios. The MK Party then asked ActionSA if it was prepared to take the deputy mayor position in eThekwini. Herman Mashaba and Michael Beaumont, acting national leaders for ActionSA, later learned that the MK Party national negotiating team, led by Dali Mpofu, was demanding the deputy mayor position in Johannesburg. They believed the MK Party assumed ActionSA would take the eThekwini role, leaving the Johannesburg post available for their demands.

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Suspension of Negotiations and Voting Impact

The situation escalated when Dali Mpofu sent a message to Herman Mashaba and Michael Beaumont shortly before the Tshwane council vote. The message rejected a counterproposal and announced the full suspension of negotiations until the MK Party demands in the three Gauteng metros were resolved. Mpofu stated that MK Party councillors would not support arrangements that excluded the party from the top three positions in those metros. Consequently, MK Party councillors were instructed to abstain from voting in certain capacities, a move Herman Mashaba described as petty and a betrayal of the eThekwini agreement. He emphasized that the MK Party had dragged local negotiations into a dispute over Johannesburg, complicating the political landscape significantly.

Internal ANC Concerns and Legal Agreements

Within the African National Congress, national leadership expressed concerns about the arrangement with the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal. ANC national executive committee members indicated that President Cyril Ramaphosa urged caution, citing potential instability. Ramaphosa reportedly spoke to ANC provincial task team leader Mike Mabuyakhulu, who had already voiced reservations about working with the MK Party. Meanwhile, ActionSA insisted on a signed legal agreement before participating in government administration. Herman Mashaba eventually drafted a six-page document to set out service-delivery priorities after the MK Party legal team failed to do so. The coalition moved forward with the understanding that these terms would govern their joint administration.