Reggie Ngcobo has been elected as the first MK Party mayor of Richmond Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal after the party won an outright majority with 10 of 17 council seats in the 4 November elections.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has elected its first-ever mayor after securing an outright majority in the Richmond Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. Reggie Ngcobo was elected mayor at the municipality's inaugural council meeting held at the Richmond Sport Complex on Wednesday.

Joyce Ndleleni was elected as deputy mayor and Derrick Paul Thompson as speaker. All three key office bearers were elected unopposed. The MKP won 10 of the 17 council seats, one more than the nine needed to govern without a coalition. The party secured 58.8 percent of the vote.

Also read MK Party elects its first Mayor in South Africa

MKP Secures Majority Ends ANC Dominance

The ANC took five seats with 29.4 percent, and the DA received two seats with 11.8 percent. The MKP also won eight of the nine wards. The result ends decades of ANC dominance in Richmond. The ANC had controlled the municipality for the past 26 years, winning every local government election until now.

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This marks a historic political shift in the KwaZulu-Natal municipality. For Ngcobo, the mayor's office completes a remarkable turnaround. The Witness reported in March that Ngcobo, a prominent MKP member based in uMgungundlovu, had been removed as the party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial organiser. Jacob Zuma removed him in a leadership reshuffle that also saw the removal of secretary-general Bongani Mncwango.

Speaking after the election, Mayor Ngcobo expressed gratitude for the cooperative atmosphere. He praised the outgoing ANC administration for their warm welcome, noting that it demonstrated a positive relationship and proper synergy within the new council. He said: Together as the 17 councillors in Richmond, we commit ourselves to try our best to listen to the people and ensure that their needs are met.

Mayor Ngcobo Highlights Cooperative Governance

To the people of Richmond, whatever it is that may separate us, whether our political affiliation or beliefs, let's not forget that we are one. Let's work together as one. Ngcobo also highlighted that the Member of the Executive Council for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs had committed to offering assistance should the new administration encounter any challenges. He assured residents that the council has the necessary supporting materials to address their needs.

KwaZulu-Natal CoGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi addressed the newly formed council. He told the elected councillors that they were representing all of the municipality's residents. He said: The people have spoken, and ours is to respect the will of the people. The people have done their part; the ball is now in your court to translate the promises made in the elections into a tangible reality for the people.

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MEC Urges Councillors Focus On Service Delivery

The MEC highlighted the urgent needs of the area, pointing out that Richmond's residents are facing unemployment and are actively looking for opportunities to improve their livelihoods. He emphasized the transition from campaigning to governance, declaring that the time for political slogans has passed. Buthelezi urged the councillors to focus on getting to work. He said: Now that the campaign is over and the slogans are over, I urge you to have a spirit of cooperation among yourselves.

I urge you to work together because together the clean audit of Richmond can be maintained and service delivery will reach all of the people. The MEC further called for a spirit of cooperation among the councillors, acknowledging the democratic mandate. He noted that while various political parties are represented in the council, it will be led by the MKP as the definitive democratic result.

Amidst the political transition, a local resident expressed hope for the rural town, stating a strong desire to see a different future for Richmond. As the new administration settles in, Richmond stands as one of many municipalities where the MK Party is expected to play an integral role in shaping the political landscape of KwaZulu-Natal.