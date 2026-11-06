MK Party Dominates KwaZulu-Natal as ANC Suffers Historic Electoral Defeat

The MK Party secured control in KwaZulu-Natal with 34.6% of the vote, while the ANC plummeted to 20.83%. This result signals a major political shift and coalition uncertainty for South Africa.

The African National Congress suffered a historic defeat in the KwaZulu-Natal province, as the uMkhonto weSizwa Party seized control from the ruling party. The MK Party captured 34.6% of the vote, totaling 1,931,825 votes, and secured 500 seats. This result marks a significant shift in the provincial political landscape, pushing the ANC onto its defensive position in its traditional stronghold.

MK Party Seizes Provincial Control and Seats

Willies Mchunu, the MK Party provincial convener, stated that the party would approach coalition negotiations with an open mind. He emphasized that the party is prepared to engage in give-and-take discussions rather than entering talks with rigid positions. The MK Party achieved outright control of three councils and led in sixteen others. This performance represents a dramatic departure from previous election cycles in the region.

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The Inkatha Freedom Party also performed strongly, gaining outright power in five councils and taking the front-runner spot in sixteen more. The IFP secured 421 seats across the province. This simultaneous rise of both the MK Party and the IFP has created a complex political environment. The ANC, once the dominant force, is now forced to navigate a fragmented legislative landscape.

ANC Plummets to 20.83% Amidst Voter Discontent

The African National Congress saw its support collapse to 20.83%, recording 1,195,181 votes. The party retained outright control of only one council and won 308 seats in total. Twenty-eight of the province's forty-four councils ended up with no outright winner, resulting in hung parliaments. Louw Nel, a senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa, described the ruling party's performance as an unmitigated disaster. He noted that slipping to around 32% of the national vote was the party's worst nightmare coming true.

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Analysts attribute the collapse to furious voters punishing the party for rampant corruption scandals. While national party leaders may have hoped for voter apathy to keep turnout low, the data shows the opposite. Citizens actively turned up at polling stations to cast their ballots for opposition rivals and alternative movements. This surge in opposition voting has directly challenged the ANC's historical dominance in the area.

Factional Struggles and SACP Impact on Results

The election results have placed Secretary General Fikile Mbalula directly under fire from angry provincial structures. Regional structures may not accept agreements imposed on them by national leadership. Local party barons are unlikely to stomach dictation from headquarters after such a catastrophic campaign. This internal friction threatens to further weaken the ruling party's ability to form stable coalitions in the province.

McKinley highlighted the historic fracture that saw the South African Communist Party contest on its own ticket. This decision stripped crucial ward seats from the ruling party and signaled an irreversible alienation of the working class from the ruling elite. The electorate is no longer bound by historic loyalty to a brand that has consistently failed to deliver basic human dignity and functional community infrastructure.

Coalition Implications and Future Political Stability

The fragmentation across one hundred and ten councils represents a decisive rejection of top-down municipal governance. Factional greed and the surge in community formations prove that traditional voters are walking away from Luthuli House. Political analyst Dr. Oscar van Heerden agreed that the party's massive losses across major urban centres could tear apart national stability. The path forward for the ANC involves navigating these intense local and national pressures to remain relevant in the new political order.