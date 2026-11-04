MK Party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma Disputes 2024 Election Integrity Amid Rigging Claims

MK Party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma maintains that the 2024 General Elections were not free and fair, citing a critical two-hour blackout of results as evidence of potential vote manipulation.

MK Party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma has reaffirmed the party's unwavering stance regarding the integrity of the 2024 General Elections, asserting that the electoral process failed to meet the standards of freedom and fairness. Despite the conclusion of the voting period, Zuma continues to articulate significant concerns about the transparency of the final count, arguing that systemic irregularities occurred during the critical phases of tabulation.

Allegations Of A Two Hour Blackout

Duduzane Zuma identifies the two-hour blackout of the national results leaderboard as a pivotal moment that compromised the veracity of the election outcomes. He argues that this specific interruption in the digital tracking of votes created a vacuum that allowed for potential manipulation of the tallied numbers. The MK Party leadership contends that this period of darkness directly contributed to the loss of thousands of votes, suggesting a coordinated effort to alter the final electoral picture in ways that favored other political entities.

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The deputy president emphasizes that such a significant gap in transparency is not merely a technical glitch but a fundamental breach of electoral protocol. By withholding real-time data from the public and independent observers, the authorities allegedly missed the opportunity to maintain a continuous and auditable chain of custody for the votes cast across the nation.

Condemnation Of Ballot Box Tampering

In addition to the digital disruptions, Duduzane Zuma has issued a strong condemnation of physical tampering with election materials, including the reported theft of ballot boxes in various regions. He notes that missing boxes and stray ballots have become a recurring issue, describing it as a common problem that occurs regardless of whether the acts are staged or organic. The MK Party deputy president stresses that these physical irregularities undermine the foundational trust required for a democratic process to be considered legitimate.

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Zuma explains that while the party acknowledges that some level of disorder is inevitable in large-scale elections, the scale and nature of the reported incidents suggest something more sinister. He states that the party does not ignore these reports but actively seeks to verify them to build a comprehensive case against the alleged irregularities. The repeated appearance of missing materials in different districts points to a systemic failure in security and oversight during the election period.

Zero Tolerance For Interference

As vote counting procedures continue to unfold, Duduzane Zuma has declared a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of interference by party members or external organizations. He explicitly warns that any shortcuts, acts of corruption, or attempts to manipulate information will not be tolerated by the MK Party. The deputy president is calling for immediate investigation into any instances of tampering, regardless of which political faction is implicated.

He asserts that the integrity of the vote is paramount and that any breach of this trust must be addressed with rigor. Zuma emphasizes that the party is committed to a seamless electoral process where no interruptions occur, as such an environment is the ultimate proof of a free and fair election. He argues that if the process had been uninterrupted from start to finish, there would be no grounds for complaint or skepticism regarding the results.

Looking Ahead To A Transparent Process

Looking toward the immediate future, Duduzane Zuma expresses hope for a continuation of the voting process that is free from further disruptions. He suggests that the true state of the election will become clearer as more numbers are tallied and the flow of data stabilizes. The MK Party remains vigilant, prepared to challenge any further anomalies that may arise in the final stages of the count.

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Zuma notes that while the initial screens were static, the subsequent tick of the numbers has yet to provide a definitive resolution to the party's concerns. He maintains that the jury is still out until the final results are verified against the physical ballots and the recorded data. The MK Party continues to demand full transparency and accountability from electoral authorities to ensure that every vote cast is accurately reflected in the final outcome.