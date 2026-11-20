The MK Party says reports that its first elected mayor in KwaZulu-Natal, Reggie Ngcobo, will be removed are unfounded and reaffirms its support for him. Ngcobo was elected mayor of Richmond Local Municipality after the party won 10 of 17 council seats.

The MK Party has dismissed reports that its first elected mayor in KwaZulu-Natal, Reggie Ngcobo, is about to be removed from his position in Richmond Local Municipality.

In a statement issued on Friday, the party said the claims were unfounded and reaffirmed its continued support and confidence in Ngcobo, insisting he remained firmly in office. The party moved swiftly to shut down speculation over the future of its first elected mayor, saying there had been no change to his position. The MK Party national spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu, said the reports did not reflect the party's position.

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The party has noted rumours circulating regarding the possible removal of Mayor Ngcobo from his position, Mahlangu said. We wish to clarify that these reports are unfounded and do not reflect the Party's position, he said. Mahlangu reiterated that the party remained fully supportive of Ngcobo and acknowledged his contribution to the organisation. Cde Reggie Ngcobo continues to serve as the MK Party's Mayor of Richmond Local Municipality, and there has been no change in this regard, he said.

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Milestone Victory For MK Party

The party said any move to remove him so soon after taking office would have raised serious questions about internal stability. Ngcobo was elected mayor during Richmond Local Municipality's inaugural council sitting on Wednesday, November 18. His election was a milestone for the MK Party, marking its first mayoral victory since the party's formation. The party secured 10 of the municipality's 17 council seats in the November 4 local government elections, giving it an outright majority.

The ANC won five seats, while the DA secured two. Richmond Local Municipality also elected Joyce Ndleleni as Deputy Mayor and Derrick Thompson as Speaker. In March, Ngcobo was removed as the MK Party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial organiser during a leadership reshuffle announced by party president Jacob Zuma. The reshuffle also affected other provincial leadership positions as the party restructured its provincial structures ahead of the local government elections.

Call For Caution On Rumours

Despite losing that position, Ngcobo went on to become the party's mayoral candidate in Richmond and was elected to lead the municipality. The party appealed to its members, supporters and the public to exercise caution when engaging with unverified information, particularly while coalition negotiations and discussions around the formation of local government administrations were ongoing.

The MK Party said its priority was to ensure that the interests of the people of Richmond, and South Africa at large, remained at the centre of its work. We remain focused on working towards stable local government, strengthening our organisation and advancing the aspirations of the people we serve, the party said.