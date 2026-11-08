MK Party Prepares to Engage ANC on eThekwini Coalition After No Party Wins Majority

The MK Party's National Negotiation Team is preparing to meet the ANC to explore a coalition in eThekwini after election results left no party with an outright majority, while the DA works to block any such arrangement.

The MK Party says its National Negotiation Team is preparing to engage the ANC after election results left no party with an outright majority in eThekwini.

MK Party Prepares ANC Engagement

A coalition between the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the ANC could be on the cards in eThekwini, with negotiations possibly starting within days. A senior MK Party insider told IOL that the party will not allow the DA to dictate the rules in eThekwini or anywhere where it achieved a majority. The insider said the old man has warmed up to speaking to the ANC, adding that Ramaphosa is on his way out and they are finding each other.

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The insider also said an alliance of progressive black parties is the only way to unite. To do this, differences must be put aside and parties must come together for the sake of the people, with no other way forward. Several other party insiders echoed these sentiments. They expressed concern about a repeat of the political developments following the 2024 elections, when the MK Party was excluded from governing arrangements despite its strong electoral performance.

A coalition involving the ANC, IFP and EFF kept the party out of power in eThekwini. The MK Party has emerged as the third-largest party nationally and the largest in KwaZulu-Natal, according to the reported results. Senior DA leader Helen Zille has warned against any coalition involving the MK Party in eThekwini, while the DA has reportedly been working behind the scenes to prevent such an arrangement.

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DA Blocks MK Coalition Alliance

A DA insider said they cannot have an MK coalition of any kind in eThekwini, and that GNU partners are talking to avoid that. The insider identified the IFP as one of the key players because MK is speaking to them, but said the GNU warned the IFP before the elections of its commitment to keeping the GNU and the provincial government of unity.

With political parties racing to secure coalition agreements, the MK Party has announced a National Negotiation Team to lead its negotiations. The team includes advocate Dali Mpofu, first deputy president Duduzane Zuma, second deputy president Tony Yengeni, KwaZulu-Natal provincial convenor Willies Mchunu, acting secretary-general Lindi Mtshali-Makhubu, national chairperson Mxolisi Phakathi and former treasurer-general Dr Thanti Mthanti. A key consideration in the MK Party's coalition strategy is its ability to govern across KwaZulu-Natal.

MK Sets Precedent for KZN

The party has reportedly secured outright control of three municipalities: Richmond, iMpendle and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. It has won council majorities in these municipalities and is leading in 17 others across the province. An MK Party insider said the outcome of negotiations in eThekwini could influence coalition arrangements elsewhere in KwaZulu-Natal and across the country. The insider said coalition talks in eThekwini will set a precedent for other municipalities in KZN and even the country.

Another senior MK Party insider said the party is open to governing with the ANC. The insider said the party has the majority and wants black parties to unite, adding that they will not be left out again. IOL is one of South Africa's leading news and information websites bringing millions of readers breaking news and updates on Politics, Current Affairs, Business, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Travel, Sport, Motoring and Technology.