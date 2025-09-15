MK Party Challenges Legality of Madlanga Commission

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is taking legal action to prevent the commencement of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, alleging its unlawful establishment and questionable composition.

While South Africa ns eagerly anticipate the launch of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party vehemently opposes its proceedings. In a statement released on Monday, party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela announced their intention to challenge the commission's legitimacy in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday. The commission is slated to commence hearings on Wednesday, with Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the inaugural witness.

Ndhlela expressed the MK party's unequivocal rejection of the commission's decision to proceed with hearings on September 17, 2025, despite the pending legal challenge concerning its legality, constitutionality, and composition before the Pretoria High Court on September 18, 2025. He characterized this as a calculated maneuver to preempt, undermine, and potentially obstruct the legal challenge mounted by the MK party and former President Zuma. Ndhlela further accused Ramaphosa's administration of desperation to legitimize questionable actions through speed and subterfuge. Ndhlela also raised objections to the appointment of retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga as the commission's chairperson, deeming it unlawful and irrational for Ramaphosa to assign a sitting judge to lead an investigation potentially implicating members of the judiciary in corruption, criminal activities, and organized crime. The party will also challenge the appointment of acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and the placing of Senzo Mchunu on special leave pending inquiries by the Madlanga commission. Ndhlela asserted that these actions, considered reckless and unlawful, will be subject to judicial review on September 18 and 19, expressing confidence in a court ruling that will deem them invalid, irrational, and unconstitutional. Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mamoloko Kubayi recently revealed a preliminary budget breakdown for the commission, allocating R64 million for commissioners, evidence leaders, and legal researchers. Support staff have been allocated nearly R5 million, while operational logistics have been allocated R79 million. Earlier this year, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made sensational allegations implicating politicians, police officers, judges, and prosecutors in widespread corruption





