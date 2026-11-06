MK Party Challenges 2026 Election Results in eThekwini Over Irregularities

The MK Party has filed a formal objection with the IEC regarding voting irregularities in eThekwini, demanding an audit of the 2026 local government election results amidst leading vote counts.

The MK Party has lodged a formal objection with the Independent Electoral Commission ( IEC) regarding alleged irregularities in the 2026 local government election results. Acting Secretary General Lindiwe Makubu submitted the objection late on Friday night to address concerns in the eThekwini municipality.

MK Party Lodges Formal Objection

The MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, claims there were severe systemic issues during the voting, counting, and electronic results-capturing phases. The party argues these issues specifically impacted the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and targeted Results Operation Centres (ROCs).

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According to a statement issued by the party, the objection was submitted under Section 65(1)(a) and (b) of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act 27 of 2000. The party asserts it has a direct and material interest in ensuring the integrity and final outcome of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Makubu stated that the MK Party regards this intervention as necessary to safeguard the electoral process, ensure transparency, and protect the democratic will of voters. The party contends that the current counting and verification processes are being undermined by these alleged irregularities.

Allegations of System Failures and Discrepancies

The MK Party highlighted several specific grievances that have been placed on the official record. Among the primary concerns are alleged system failures and glitches at the eThekwini Results Operations Centre (ROC). The party claims these technical issues disrupted data streams and altered visible audit trails during the critical counting phase.

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Further complications involve discrepancies between electronically captured results and the certified physical copies of results slips, known as Form NP041. These physical forms were completed and counter-signed by party agents at various voting stations, yet the digital records allegedly do not match them.

Additionally, the party raised concerns about failures in the physical verification, reconciliation, and sorting of ballots that occurred between November 2 and 4. These issues, combined with the data capture errors, form the core of the MK Party's challenge to the ongoing election results.

Disputes Over Agent Deployment and Data Integrity

Makubu accused the IEC of making public declarations that falsely suggested the MK Party had failed to deploy party agents at various voting stations. She argued that such statements were designed to mask localized system lapses and chain-of-custody breaks.

The party maintains that these alleged obstructions hinder their constitutional right to oversight. Consequently, the MK Party has called on the IEC to immediately quarantine disputed electronic data and freeze the processing of results in the affected voting districts and wards in eThekwini.

This freeze is requested until an open audit has been conducted. Makubu emphasized that refusing to hear this objection prior to the official declaration would cause an irreparable constitutional injury to the electorate.

Demands for Forensic Audits and Deadline Extensions

The MK Party is demanding a forensic technical explanation of the alleged network glitch at the eThekwini ROC. This includes a verification log of data packets that were allegedly altered during the system downtime. They also want an independent forensic systems analyst, appointed by the contesting parties, to audit the data-processing backend.

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This requested audit would cover source code operations and physical ballot reconciliations to ensure complete transparency. The party has also requested that the IEC withdraw its remarks accusing the MK Party of failing to deploy party agents.

Makubu submitted an application for condonation in case the objection is processed after the statutory deadline of 5pm on Friday. She argued that good cause existed because the alleged system anomalies and capturing errors were ongoing and could not have been fully quantified before the deadline.

The party is calling for a delay in the final announcement and gazetting of municipal election results until all alleged discrepancies and verification disputes have been resolved. This legal move comes as the counting of votes in the 2026 local government elections continues.

Current Election Results and Political Landscape

At the time of the objection, 95% of votes had been counted nationally across all municipalities. In eThekwini specifically, the MK Party is leading with 41.09% of the vote and 27 seats. The Democratic Alliance (DA) follows with 23.09% of the vote and seven seats.

Nationally, the African National Congress (ANC) had previously held the majority in eThekwini, but the current count indicates a significant shift in voter preference. At the time of writing, 79% of the provincial votes had been counted.

The MK Party's challenge highlights the intense competition and scrutiny surrounding the 2026 local government elections. The outcome of the IEC's response to these allegations will likely shape the final political landscape in the region.