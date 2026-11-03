MK Party and March and March Meet to Address Illegal Immigration and Xenophobia Concerns

Jacob Zuma meets Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma to discuss immigration enforcement. The MK party supports stricter laws while condemning xenophobic violence affecting foreign nationals in South Africa.

The African National Congress splinter party known as the MK Party has intensified its public demands for stricter enforcement of immigration laws following a high-profile meeting between its leader, Jacob Zuma, and the leadership of the anti- illegal immigration group called March and March. This political engagement marks a significant shift in public discourse, as both entities sought to align their strategies regarding the deportation of undocumented migrants while explicitly warning that the need for border security must not devolve into xenophobic violence or discrimination against foreign nationals.

Meeting Details and Mutual Political Recognition

The core event of this development involves Jacob Zuma meeting directly with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the March and March movement, to discuss the urgent national issues surrounding undocumented immigration. During this interaction, the MK Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu stated that Zuma acknowledged and recognized the work that March and March has done in raising public concerns about illegal immigration and enforcing South Africa's existing immigration laws. This meeting represents a formalization of ties between a major political party and a grassroots pressure group that has become increasingly visible in the country's urban centers.

Also read Zuma says MK Party on a mission ‘take back' SA in municipal polls

In a reciprocal gesture, the March and March movement acknowledged the work and contribution of the MK Party in addressing issues affecting South Africans. According to Sifiso Mahlangu, this mutual recognition reflects the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and engagement between political organizations and community movements on matters of national interest. The spokesperson emphasized that such partnerships are essential for addressing the complex socio-political challenges facing the nation today.

The MK Party Stance on Law Enforcement and Human Rights

The MK Party reiterated its firm position that illegal and undocumented foreign nationals who do not have lawful immigration status in South Africa must regularize their stay or return to their countries of origin through lawful processes. This statement serves as a direct appeal to both the government and the public, urging a adherence to legal frameworks rather than vigilante justice. The party is using its platform to channel the energy of street protests into structured political advocacy for stricter border controls and job prioritization for South Africans.

Advertisement

Sifiso Mahlangu highlighted that issues of unemployment, border security, pressure on public services, and the protection of local economic opportunities require decisive and responsible intervention from government. These specific concerns form the backbone of the March and March campaign, which demands that the state take concrete actions to secure the borders and prioritize citizens. However, the party also sought to distance itself from the more violent aspects of the anti-immigration protests that have occurred in recent months.

Mahlangu explicitly stated that enforcing immigration laws must never become an excuse for xenophobia, discrimination, or violence. The MK Party emphasized that the dignity and human rights of every individual must be respected, regardless of their immigration status. This disclaimer is crucial for the party as it navigates the delicate balance between supporting stricter immigration policies and maintaining a commitment to constitutional human rights protections for all individuals within South African borders.

Context of Arrest Warrants and Recent Tensions

The statements from the MK Party follow recent reports that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her husband could face arrest, although police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have clarified that no arrest warrants had been issued. Ngobese-Zuma argued that the government had failed to address concerns about illegal immigration while allegedly acting swiftly against citizens who protest. This perceived double standard has fueled tensions and intensified the activities of March and March, leading to numerous arrests of its supporters during various demonstrations.

The controversy surrounding March and March has been significant, with the group emerging as one of South Africa's most visible pressure groups. They have staged protests across major cities, demanding the deportation of undocumented immigrants, stricter border controls, and jobs to be prioritized for South Africans. However, these campaigns have also sparked controversy, with protests marred by violence, torched vehicles, and alleged attacks on foreign nationals. Critics have accused the movement of inciting xenophobia, creating a polarized environment where economic grievances are linked to hostility toward immigrants.

Advertisement

These tensions have been further heightened following a recent Constitutional Court ruling on asylum seekers and a series of anti-illegal immigration protests in Durban, Soweto, and Johannesburg. During these localized protests, several March and March supporters were arrested, drawing national attention to the conflict between grassroots activism and state law enforcement. The MK Party's intervention aims to provide a political framework for these grievances, hoping to steer the movement away from violence and toward legal and political solutions that address the root causes of public dissatisfaction.

Future Implications for South African Immigration Policy

The collaboration between the MK Party and March and March signals a potential increase in political pressure on the national government to accelerate immigration reforms. As the MK Party holds significant influence in certain regions, its support for stricter enforcement could translate into tangible policy changes or at least a more robust political debate on border security. The party's dual message of supporting deportation while condemning xenophobia offers a nuanced approach that may appeal to voters concerned about both national security and social cohesion.

However, the challenge remains in ensuring that the enforcement of immigration laws does not lead to widespread civil unrest or human rights violations. The MK Party's explicit rejection of violence suggests an intent to maintain order while pushing for stricter standards. The ongoing dialogue between these groups and the government will likely shape the next phase of South Africa's immigration policy, with stakeholders watching closely to see whether the promised decisive intervention from the government materializes in the coming months. The situation remains dynamic, with both sides continuing to advocate for their respective positions in the public sphere.