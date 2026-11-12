MK Party Accepts DA's Coalition Invite Amid Hung Municipalities

The MK Party accepts a coalition meeting request from DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, marking a shift from previous hostility in post-election negotiations across South Africa.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has successfully secured a meeting request with the MK Party, signaling a potential shift in coalition dynamics following the recent local government elections. This development occurs as political entities across South Africa scramble to form alliances within 139 hung municipalities. The initiative demonstrates a pragmatic approach by Hill-Lewis to navigate the complex post-election landscape and secure governance stability.

DA Outreach Expands to Opposition Allies

Hill-Lewis initiated contact by writing to several major political parties, including the MK Party, the EFF, and the SACP. Jacob Zuma-led MK Party negotiator Dali Mpofu confirmed this outreach during a "Council of the Left" press briefing in Boksburg. The DA federal leader sought an audience to discuss potential cooperation despite historical ideological divides. This broad diplomatic effort aims to bridge gaps between previously opposing factions in local governance.

Also read DA Invites EFF and MK Party to Coalition Talks After 2026 Local Elections

MK Party Response Defies Previous Rhetoric

The MK Party accepted the invitation on Wednesday night through acting secretary-general Lindiwe Mtshali. A formal meeting is expected to take place within 48 hours of the acceptance. Mpofu highlighted the contrast between current engagement and past statements by former DA leader John Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen had previously warned of a "doomsday coalition" involving the EFF and MK Party during the 2024 general elections. Hill-Lewis, who assumed leadership in April 2026, has adopted a markedly more open posture towards potential partners.

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KwaZulu-Natal Tensions and Electoral Realities

Despite the new diplomatic overture, significant tensions remain, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson previously warned that coalition partners would be "infected with that toxicity of the MK." The MK Party emerged as the largest party in KwaZulu-Natal with 34.31% of the vote and 599 council seats. However, this represents a sharp decline from the 45% they swept in their debut 2024 provincial election. The MK Party secured outright control of only three municipalities: Richmond, Impendle, and Johannes Phumani Pungula.

Competing Political Positions and Future Steps

Mpofu noted that the MK Party will maintain its ideological contradictions against the DA, which they view as representing forces of reaction. Mtshali stated that the MK Party engages anyone prepared to speak, even if mutual hostility exists. KwaZulu-Natal MK spokesperson Willies Mchunu added that they will only work with parties sharing similar constituencies and problems. Macpherson cautioned that alliances in KwaZulu-Natal could have national consequences, urging a long-term view beyond narrow provincial interests.