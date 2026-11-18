Emergency teams resumed the search in Dobsonville Extension 3 for an 11-year-old girl believed swept away by floodwaters, as Johannesburg EMS monitors severe weather impacts.

Emergency teams resumed the search on Wednesday morning in Dobsonville Extension 3 for an 11-year-old girl believed to have been swept away by floodwaters in Soweto.

Girl Confirmed Missing After Confusion

The City of Johannesburg emergency management services confirmed rescue technicians are working alongside the police K9 unit. The girl reportedly went missing on Tuesday during severe thunderstorms that struck Johannesburg. The search initially attracted confusion after EMS reported a nine-year-old boy had reportedly been swept away by floodwaters in the area.

Also read Search continues for missing 9-year-old boy in Dobsonville amid flood

However, the child father has clarified the missing child is an 11-year-old girl. In an update issued on Wednesday morning, spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents had been reported overnight or during the morning across Johannesburg after severe thunderstorms. He said teams remained on high alert and were monitoring all seven regions of the city.

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Mulaudzi said the city aquatic rescue unit together with SAPS K9 recovered the body of a man on Tuesday after a thunderstorm swept through Joburg. The body of an adult male in his 40s is believed to have been washed away in a stream in Dobsonville Ext 3 during a severe thunderstorm while he was trying to cross the stream.

Residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas and informal settlements, have been urged to exercise extreme caution as heavy rains could leave rivers, streams and roads flooded. Motorists have been warned to drive carefully as several roads may have been affected by flooding. Residents have been advised against attempting to cross flooded roads, rivers and streams. The city urged residents to report life-threatening emergencies to the EMS command and control centre on 011-375-5911.

Yellow Warning In Effect For Gauteng

The search for the girl comes amid warnings about the dangers posed by severe weather conditions, particularly in communities vulnerable to flooding. A yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms is in effect for Gauteng. Authorities continue to monitor the impact of the severe thunderstorms across Johannesburg as the search operation proceeds. Community members in flood-prone areas are urged to remain vigilant and follow safety guidance from emergency services.