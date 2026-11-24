Mervyn Moodley, a 46-year-old Randburg attorney, was found dead near a Sandton hotel on Monday after disappearing from his Fontainebleau home. Reaction Unit South Africa had appealed for information about his unusual departure, including an unidentified vehicle and casual clothing.

A 46-year-old Randburg attorney who disappeared under unusual circumstances has been found dead near a hotel in Sandton. Mervyn Moodley, who ran Mervyn Moodley Attorneys, was found deceased on Monday.

The discovery came after Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) launched a public appeal for information about his whereabouts. Rusa confirmed that Moodley's family had been informed of the discovery.

Also read Missing Attorney Mervyn Moodley Found Dead in Sandton After Public Appeal

Moodley Last Seen Leaving Home

However, details surrounding his death are being withheld at this stage. Suspicion had been raised by video footage believed to show Moodley's last known movements before his disappearance. According to Rusa, the footage showed Moodley leaving his home in Martha Avenue, Fontainebleau, at about 2.30pm on Monday. This was 30 minutes later than the initially reported departure time of 2pm.

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The footage's date and time stamp helped establish the revised timeline. Moodley was seen leaving his home in a vehicle believed to be an e-hailer, although Rusa said this had not been confirmed. Footage showed the Randburg attorney being picked up by an unknown car outside his home. He was later found dead near a Sandton hotel.

Rusa said investigators were also interested in the fact that he had left his personal vehicle parked at his residence before departing in the unidentified vehicle. According to information received by Rusa, this was unusual behaviour for Moodley. His clothing also raised questions. The attorney ordinarily wore a suit or formal clothing on working days, but was dressed casually in the footage.

Rusa Appeals For Public Help

These unusual circumstances prompted Rusa to appeal to the public for help identifying the vehicle, its driver and anyone who might have information about Moodley's movements after leaving home. The appeal was made before his body was discovered near the Sandton hotel. Moodley was originally from Garden Street in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal. He was the father of a six-year-old daughter.

No further details about the discovery or the circumstances leading to his death were provided by Rusa.