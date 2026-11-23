South Africa's Bajabulise Thela will compete in the 75th Miss Universe pageant finale on November 24, 2026, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. South African viewers can watch early on November 25, with no local broadcaster confirmed yet.

South Africa's Bajabulise Thela will compete in the 75th Miss Universe pageant finale on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 23-year-old from Mpumalanga hopes to follow in the footsteps of previous South African titleholders Margaret Gardiner, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Zozibini Tunzi. The finale will be hosted by television personality Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel. Reigning Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico will crown her successor. The event airs on Telemundo at 7pm Eastern Standard Time, which is approximately 2am South African Standard Time on Wednesday, November 25.

Also read Explainer: Why Miss Universe Zimbabwe will not compete at pageant

Watch details for South African viewers

English-language coverage on REELZ starts at 8pm EST, or 3am SAST. South African viewers will need to stay up during the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, to watch the pageant because of the time difference. No South African broadcaster has been officially confirmed for the 2026 finale. Previously, South Africans could watch the competition on SABC 3, but the Miss South Africa Organisation has since given up its Miss Universe licence, and African Beauty International now holds the franchise.

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This year, it is worthwhile checking the pageant's YouTube channel for a live stream, although YouTube streaming has not been confirmed. Thela comes from KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga and has steadily built her profile in the pageant industry. Her journey includes several titles, beginning with Miss Teen Supranational South Africa in 2021. She went on to win Miss Teen Universe South Africa in 2023 before being crowned Miss Mpumalanga in 2024.

She entered the Miss African Beauty South Africa 2026 competition, where public voting ran from 1 May to 30 June. Following the selection process, she progressed into the top nine. On Saturday, 18 July, Thela was crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2026 in Menlyn, with outgoing titleholder Melissa Nayimuli placing the crown on her head. Beyond pageantry, Thela is a qualified flight attendant and model.

Thela background and advocacy platform

She also holds a degree in marketing and sales. Her advocacy platform focuses on malnutrition and food security, highlighting challenges affecting vulnerable communities. The pageant beauty received a homecoming welcome at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on 30 July. She later departed for Puerto Rico on 7 November.

The preliminary competition, which covers swimwear, evening gown and closed-door interviews, was scheduled for the early hours of Monday, 23 November, South African time. As of Monday, there were no confirmed reports of how she fared. The Top 30 will only be announced during the finale, so South Africans will have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out whether she has made the cut.

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Miss Universe Zimbabwe, who is based in Johannesburg, South Africa, had to drop out of the pageant due to a delayed visa. Thela is competing in the 75th edition of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant, where contestants from around the world are vying for the international crown.