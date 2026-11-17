Miss SA organizers invite public input for the 2026 crown after Tiyani Makamu's temporary headpiece sparked criticism over its quality and design origins.

The Miss South Africa organisation has officially invited public participation in designing the official crown for the 2026 titleholder. This strategic move follows significant public criticism regarding the temporary headpiece worn by the newly crowned winner, Tiyani Makamu. The organisation stated that the new crown must reflect "national pride" for the winner and align with the collective identity of the nation.

Clarification On Temporary Crown Usage

The 27-year-old digital marketing entrepreneur from Bronkhorstspruit was crowned Miss SA 2026 on Saturday night at the Sandton Convention Centre. However, her win was immediately overshadowed by public outcry over the poor craftsmanship of her crown, which many observers described as looking homemade. In response to the controversy, the Miss South Africa organisers released a lengthy statement on Sunday afternoon to address the situation directly.

Also read Miss South Africa 2026 Prize Package Unveiled With Focus on Leadership and Impact

Organizers clarified that the headpiece worn during the finale was a temporary ceremonial item. They explained that preparations for the official Miss South Africa crown were still being finalised at the time of the event. The statement emphasized that the lack of prior context regarding the temporary nature of the crown created unnecessary uncertainty for viewers and stakeholders alike.

Nungu Diamonds End Sponsorship For 2026

Complicating the situation, Nungu Diamonds, the black-owned local fine jewellery house, released a separate statement on Sunday morning. The company confirmed that its sponsorship agreement with the Miss South Africa Organisation was not renewed for the 2026 pageant. Negotiations had continued into the final days before the finale, but the parties were ultimately unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Advertisement

Despite the impasse in sponsorship talks, Nungu Diamonds granted the Miss South Africa Organisation permission to use the Mowana Crown at the finale as a gesture of goodwill. This condition was based on the clear understanding that sponsorship discussions would resume after the event. However, the organisation made the decision not to use the Mowana Crown, a choice Nungu Diamonds respected while distancing themselves from the design used.

Defining The Modern Miss SA Ambassador

The Miss South Africa organisers also defended the integrity of the judging process and the selection of Tiyani Makamu. They acknowledged that South Africans hold diverse views about the qualities that should define the titleholder. The organisation stated that while beauty, elegance, confidence, and presence remain fundamental to the competition, the title must also reflect the evolving aspirations of South African society.

The official statement outlined that today's Miss South Africa must embody both beauty and substance. Beyond physical presence, the titleholder is expected to demonstrate intelligence, leadership, authenticity, compassion, and strong communication skills. The role requires a genuine commitment to making a meaningful difference and advancing opportunities for women and young people across the country.

By inviting public participation in the crown design, the organisation hopes to foster a greater sense of inclusion. They believe the symbol of national pride should represent the values of the people the reigning queen serves. This initiative aims to strengthen the connection between Miss South Africa and the nation she represents, ensuring the final crown is a product of collective national input rather than internal decision-making alone.