Miss South Africa Organisation responds to backlash over a temporary finale crown and invites public input on the official crown design.

The Miss South Africa Organisation has responded to social media criticism over the crown placed on Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu during the pageant finale. The finale was held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Makamu, who hails from Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng, is a communications professional, entrepreneur and youth advocate.

The backlash followed the crowning, with many online users expressing dissatisfaction with the crown worn by Makamu, the production of the event and the standards of Miss South Africa, which some felt had declined. The Miss South Africa Organisation has now addressed the controversy directly on Instagram, covering the crown, the judging process and the new Miss South Africa.

Also read Nungu Diamonds Clarifies Role in Miss South Africa 2026 Crown Controversy

Temporary Crown Explained Ahead of Official Unveiling

The Miss South Africa Organisation confirmed that the crown presented during the finale was a temporary ceremonial crown. It stated that preparations for the official Miss South Africa crown are being finalised.

The organisation has not provided an official date for the unveiling of the new crown. Its statement therefore leaves the timing of the official crown open, while confirming that the design work is still under way.

Advertisement

Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo, from Edenvale, was named the first princess. Lesego Khumo Nyathela, from Springs, became the second princess. Both titles were part of the same finale that drew the public response.

Organisation Acknowledges Public Criticism and Judging Concerns

The Miss South Africa Organisation said South Africa deserves engagement rather than a defensive response. It acknowledged the disappointment and questions raised by some South Africans about the crowning.

The organisation said it values the passion, pride and sense of ownership that people continue to have in Miss South Africa. It described the pageant as more than a beauty competition, calling it a platform that celebrates the aspirations, achievements and potential of South African women.

Among the comments cited in online discussion, one user asked that Makamu be treated fairly and requested a new crown by December. Another user questioned why the crown used the previous year was not used at the crowning moment. A third commenter said Miss South Africa needed substantial work to regain its glory.

Advertisement

The organisation admitted that it should have communicated its intention more clearly before the finale. It said that while it stands by the vision behind its decision, the lack of context created unnecessary uncertainty for the public.

Public Participation Planned for the Official Miss South Africa Crown

The Miss South Africa Organisation plans to let South Africans take part in the journey toward unveiling the official crown. It said the public should be invited to shape a symbol that reflects national pride.

According to the organisation, the crown should reflect the collective identity, aspirations and values of the people the reigning queen represents. It said inviting public participation is intended to foster greater inclusion and connection between Miss South Africa and the nation she serves.

Until the official crown is unveiled, the temporary ceremonial crown remains the only crown the organisation has confirmed. The next concrete step is the public participation process, although the organisation has not announced a timeline for the unveiling.