Fans urge former Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels to return following the underwhelming coronation of Tiyani Makamu. Explore his current international roles and the impact of the new ownership.

South Africans are demanding the return of Werner Wessels to the Miss SA organisation as creative director following widespread criticism of the latest national pageant. After 27-year-old media graduate and entrepreneur Tiyani Makamu was crowned Miss SA over the weekend, fans flooded social media to express their dissatisfaction with the event. The new titleholder's reign has been met with claims that the finale was both underwhelming and substandard for a national competition.

Wessels Resignation Sparks Fan Outcry

The intense public reaction stems from the sudden absence of Werner Wessels, who had served as the creative force behind the pageant for over a decade. South Africans are flooding the comment sections of his social media posts with desperate calls for him to return to his role. This demand comes shortly after Wessels announced in January 2025 that he was stepping down from his long-running position. The timing of his exit, just months before CEO Stephanie Weil also stepped down, has left many observers questioning the direction of the brand.

Also read Miss South Africa 2026 finale set for Sandton Convention Centre on 14 November

Tiyani Makamu Crown Amid Criticism

Tiyani Makamu, a 27-year-old media graduate and entrepreneur, was the recipient of the crown at the recent finale. However, the ceremony failed to generate the usual excitement among pageant enthusiasts. Many attendees and viewers felt the production lacked the quality expected of a major national title. This disappointment has intensified the desire among fans to see Werner Wessels resume his creative responsibilities. The contrast between the recent event and previous years highlights the gap left by his departure.

Wessels Historic Achievements and Legacy

During his 14-year tenure, Werner Wessels established a record-breaking legacy for South African beauty pageants. His strategic direction contributed to two Miss Universe wins, a Miss World victory, and a Miss Supranational title. The organisation also secured several significant runner-up placements under his creative leadership. Key achievements included Rolene Strauss winning Miss World in 2014, Tamaryn Green placing first runner-up in Miss Universe in 2018, and Lalela Mswane being crowned Miss Supranational in 2022. Mswane also achieved second runner-up status at Miss Universe that same year. These successes cemented Wessels reputation as a pivotal figure in international pageantry.

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Motspe Family Shifts Organizational Strategy

The change in management occurred after the organisation was acquired by the Motspe family. This new ownership group has prioritized different values, emphasizing investment and entrepreneurial skills over traditional pageant talent. This strategic shift appears to be a primary reason for the restructuring of creative roles. The Motspe family's focus on business acumen may explain why the recent coronation of Tiyani Makamu felt different to long-time followers. Fans argue that the loss of creative flair has diminished the prestige of the title.

Wessels Current International Engagements

Despite leaving Miss SA, Werner Wessels remains active in the global pageant industry. He has swapped his local role for a position as a brand development consultant for the Miss Supranational Organisation. In this capacity, he influences international standards and brand identity. Beyond his consultancy work, Wessels participates on several pageant judging panels. He also offers specialized services including workshops, masterclasses, pageant consulting, training, photoshoot styling, and creative direction. His expertise continues to shape the aesthetics and professionalism of major events worldwide.

Wessels Vision for Women Empowerment

In his resignation statement, Werner Wessels reflected on his journey as a dream come true. He described his career as a love letter to women, celebrating their courage and brilliance. He expressed deep gratitude to the Miss SA Organisation for trusting him with the role he created. Wessels thanked past contestants and winners who worked alongside him throughout his tenure. He vowed to continue empowering South African women through his various projects. His work remains a tribute to women who rise above challenges and inspire others. He emphasized that his love for the nation and its potential drives everything he does.