Tiyani Makamu was crowned Miss South Africa 2026 on November 14 at the Sandton Convention Centre wearing a temporary gold crown, after the sponsorship agreement with Nungu Diamonds was not renewed and the Mowana Crown was not used.

Tiyani Makamu was crowned Miss South Africa 2026 on Saturday, November 14, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng. The 27-year-old from Gauteng wore a gold-coloured temporary crown instead of the familiar Mowana crown.

The absence of the diamond and gemstone design quickly dominated conversation after the finale. Outgoing queen Qhawekazi Mazaleni also appeared without the Mowana crown during the ceremony before passing the new crown to Makamu. The reaction on social media was immediate, with many South Africans questioning the change. The Miss South Africa Organisation faced intense public scrutiny on Monday after defending the decision to award a temporary gold-coloured headpiece to the 2026 winner.

Also read Tiyani Makamu Crowned Miss South Africa 2026

Miss SA Organisation Clarifies Temporary Crown Usage

The organisation released an official statement on Sunday clarifying that the headpiece presented during the finale was a temporary ceremonial piece. It was intended for use while the official crown underwent final preparations. The organisation acknowledged that this critical detail should have been communicated to the public before the event to prevent confusion. It said the temporary item was part of a broader vision, but accepted that the lack of context caused unexpected uncertainty among fans.

The organisation also explained that a permanent design, also called Imbokodo, is being developed with the involvement of young South African designers. The organisation maintains that the temporary gold crown was never intended to be the permanent symbol of the Miss South Africa title. It was a placeholder for the upcoming official coronation. The change follows the end of the organisation's partnership with Nungu Diamonds, which began in 2023.

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Speaking to IOL, Nungu Diamonds co-founder and managing director Kealeboga Pule confirmed that the sponsorship agreement had not been renewed for the 2026 crowning. Pule said discussions about extending the agreement continued until the final days before the event, but the two parties could not reach a mutually beneficial agreement. Pule also revealed that the jewellery house had offered the organisation permission to use the Mowana crown at the finale, despite the partnership ending. The offer was not taken up.

Nungu Diamonds made it clear that it did not design, craft, or supply the headpiece worn by the 2026 winner. The company granted permission to use the Mowana crown as a gesture of goodwill, conditional on sponsorship discussions resuming after the event.

However, the organisation decided not to use it for the actual crowning moment. Nungu Diamonds expressed respect for this decision and reiterated its pride in a partnership that began in 2023. It also congratulated Tiyani Makamu on her victory. Pule confirmed that the crown was due to be returned to Nungu Diamonds from Monday.

Historical Evolution of Miss SA Crowns

The controversy has put the spotlight on something that has long been part of the pageant's identity: its crowns. Over the years, different designs have reflected South Africa's natural heritage, cultural diversity and the symbolism associated with the women who wear them. Historical records show the organisation has used various distinct designs, including the Titanium Crown, uBuhle uthingo lenkosazana, Enhle, Palesa, and most recently Mowana.

The Mowana crown, also known as the Tree of Life, was worn from 2023 to 2025. Natasha Joubert was the first Miss South Africa winner to wear it after being crowned in 2023. Created by Nungu Diamonds, the design was the brainchild of the company's creative director and co-founder, Ursula Pule. Inspired by the baobab tree, the crown celebrated African heritage, strength and resilience.

Ursula Pule's inspiration came from a visit to Musina in Limpopo, where she was captivated by the magnificent trees and an African sunrise she witnessed during a game drive. Mowana featured more than 800 stones, including diamonds, gemstones and cubic zirconia, with its largest stone weighing 15 carats. Mia le Roux followed Joubert in 2024, making history as the first deaf woman to win the Miss South Africa title.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni became the third and final winner to wear Mowana when she was crowned in 2025. The three women helped make the crown a familiar part of the pageant, which explains why its absence at this year's finale attracted such a strong reaction. The uBuhle crown was introduced in 2019. Zozibini Tunzi was the first Miss South Africa winner to wear it after its introduction.

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Her reign became particularly memorable when she went on to win Miss Universe later that year. Created by jewellery designer Johan Louw in partnership with American Swiss, the crown was valued at R500 000 when it was unveiled. Its name was inspired by the isiZulu expression uBuhle uthingo lenkosazana, meaning the beauty of the rainbow. The colourful patterns drew inspiration from traditional Ndebele designs, celebrating South Africa's cultural diversity.

Miss SA Crown Design History and Significance

Following Tunzi's departure to fulfil her international commitments, Sasha-Lee Olivier took over the Miss South Africa title and also wore uBuhle. Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned in 2020, followed by Lalela Mswane in 2021 and Ndavi Nokeri in 2022. All three wore the distinctive rainbow-inspired crown during their reigns. The design was therefore associated with five women and became one of the most recognisable crowns in recent Miss South Africa history.

The Enhle crown was worn by Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, who was the first Miss South Africa winner to wear it after being crowned in 2016. She was followed by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017, who went on to win Miss Universe later that year, and Tamaryn Green in 2018. Created by Jack Friedman Jewellers, the sterling silver crown featured three prominent purple sugilite stones, a mineral associated with love, protection and healing.

Amethyst and white quartz crystals were also incorporated into the design. Its most distinctive feature was the infinity symbol, representing the continuing nature of the Miss South Africa role beyond a winner's year of reign. The designers also incorporated stones sourced from South Africa, including sugilite from a mine near Hotazel in the Northern Cape.

The crown's design considered the practical demands of the role, allowing the reigning queen to wear it comfortably with different hairstyles while travelling and attending events. The Palesa crown came before Enhle. Rolene Strauss was the first Miss South Africa winner to wear the Palesa crown after being crowned in 2014. Her reign Amidst the technical issues surrounding the headpiece, the Miss SA Organisation announced the detailed prize package for Tiyani Makamu, her princesses, and other finalists.

The specifics were revealed alongside the crown clarification, ensuring that the financial and material support for the new queen is clear despite the ceremonial controversy. The announcement aimed to reassure stakeholders that the value of the title remains intact regardless of the temporary nature of the ceremonial crown used on stage. The Miss SA Organisation continues to manage the fallout from the November 14 coronation while finalizing the production of the official 2026 crown.

The organisation has accepted the criticism regarding communication but stands by the aesthetic vision chosen for the interim period. As the new titleholder prepares for her duties, the focus will shift back to her advocacy and public engagements. The resolution of the sponsorship dispute with Nungu Diamonds may also influence the branding and design of the official crown for the 2027 pageant.