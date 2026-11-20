President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers flew to Silicon Valley for AI talks while South Africans face 5.2% inflation, food price rises and budget cuts. Critics call it a costly junket that ignores local tech talent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and a sizeable ministerial entourage recently boarded long-haul flights to Silicon Valley. The official justification for the transpacific expedition was to explore the frontiers of artificial intelligence and court global tech titans.

The trip comes as millions of South African households struggle under the relentless squeeze of a 5.2% inflation rate. Soaring food prices and an unforgiving cost-of-living crisis continue to hit ordinary citizens hard. The reality, however, is a classic executive junket that exposes a deep disconnect between state expenditure and public hardship.

Also read President Ramaphosa's Silicon Valley Visit Aims to Boost AI Skills for South African Youth

Government Trip to Silicon Valley

At a time when the National Treasury preaches fiscal restraint and public services face severe budget cuts, spending millions of public rands to send high-ranking officials to California to learn about technology represents an egregious misuse of taxpayer funds. This trip is not merely a display of fiscal tone-deafness. It reflects a troubling, ingrained scepticism towards South Africa own formidable technology sector. South Africa does not need a guided tour of Palo Alto to understand the power of artificial intelligence.

The nation already boasts one of the most sophisticated tech ecosystems on the continent. This habit of looking outward for technological salvation reveals a persistent preference for foreign validation over domestic empowerment. From cutting-edge research institutes at universities like Witwatersrand, Cape Town and Stellenbosch, to dynamic innovation hubs across Johannesburg and the Western Cape, South African engineers and data scientists are already building world-class AI solutions. Local pioneers are deploying machine learning models to address uniquely domestic challenges.

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These include optimising strained power grids, expanding financial inclusion, enhancing agricultural yields and translating indigenous languages. Yet instead of convening a national AI summit in Gauteng, engaging local experts or directing state procurement toward homegrown tech enterprises, the administration chose to seek enlightenment abroad. This habit of looking outward for technological salvation reveals a persistent preference for foreign validation over domestic empowerment. International tech giants do not need state-subsidised visits from South African politicians.

Supporting Local Tech Sector

South African tech startups, however, desperately need government contracts, supportive regulation and local investment. The optics are as damaging as the financial cost. For ordinary citizens choosing between basic necessities amid rising inflation, watching an executive delegation enjoy five-star accommodation and generous per diems in California is an insult. It reinforces the perception of a governing elite insulated from the economic realities of the people they serve.

If the presidency is genuinely committed to positioning South Africa as a leader in the digital economy, digital transformation must begin at home. The government should focus on funding local research, investing in digital infrastructure and purchasing software created by South African developers. Flying to Silicon Valley to marvel at foreign algorithms while overlooking the brilliant minds inside our own borders is an unjustified extravagance. Taxpayers should no longer be asked to fund it.