Misa Criticizes Motus for Retrenchments Amid Strong Vehicle Sales

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) has criticized South Africa's biggest vehicle dealership, Motus, for justifying a retrenchment process while acknowledging a strong benefit from the strongest vehicle sales environment in a decade.

The Motor Industry Staff Association ( Misa ) has criticized South Africa's biggest vehicle dealership, Motus , for justifying a retrenchment process while acknowledging a strong benefit from the strongest vehicle sales environment in a decade.

Misa, the biggest union in the retail motor industry with over 75,000 members, has accused Motus of abusing section 189 of the Labour Relations Act by refusing to explore reasonable alternatives to avoid retrenchments. The union has also criticized Motus for pursuing retrenchments while reporting stronger trading conditions and improved performance. Misa has confirmed that various matters arising from the retrenchment process remain the subject of ongoing litigation in the labour court.

Motus has responded to the criticism, stating that the narrative presented does not accurately reflect the context of the comments made, nor the approach followed in relation to the section 189 process within its SA Retail division. The company has emphasized that the restructuring process within SA Vehicle Retail commenced in July 2025 in response to changing consumer demand patterns and market conditions affecting certain legacy brands.

Motus has also stated that every effort was made by the company to minimise the impact on employees, including exploring redeployment and package realignment. The union has maintained that the retrenchments implemented by Motus in January were neither justified nor a measure of last resort, as required by the spirit and intent of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

Misa has highlighted that new-vehicle sales in South Africa have reached pre-Covid record levels since September 2025, and that the market has recorded its strongest monthly performance since 2013, with May 2026 sales rising 12.8% year on year to 51,071 units. The union has also emphasized that workers are not disposable assets that can be sacrificed whenever a company seeks greater efficiencies or increased profits.

These are the people who built these businesses and contributed to their success, according to Misa CEO for operations Martlé Keyter. The union has proposed alternatives to the dismissal of employees because of the local market's positive performance, but Motus has refused to explore these alternatives.

The parties have been engaged in labour court proceedings for months, and the labour court has interdicted Motus from unilaterally changing the terms and conditions of employment of 232 members of Misa, but dismissed another application by the union to interdict Motus from consulting directly with its members during a retrenchment process and from pursuing the consultation process before issuing a fresh notice in terms of section 189 of the LRA. Motus expects South Africa's new-vehicle sales to reach 610,000-640,000 units in 2026, and the company has forecast stronger earnings for the financial year ending in June, citing improved operational performance and favourable market conditions.

However, the union has maintained that the retrenchments could have been avoided through meaningful consultation, genuine engagement and the implementation of proposed alternatives. The union has also taken aim at Motus CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg, who has forecast stronger earnings for the financial year ending in June, citing improved operational performance and favourable market conditions.

Misa has maintained that the retrenchments implemented by Motus in January were neither justified nor a measure of last resort, as required by the spirit and intent of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act. The union has highlighted that new-vehicle sales in South Africa have reached pre-Covid record levels since September 2025, and that the market has recorded its strongest monthly performance since 2013, with May 2026 sales rising 12.8% year on year to 51,071 units.

The union has also emphasized that workers are not disposable assets that can be sacrificed whenever a company seeks greater efficiencies or increased profits. These are the people who built these businesses and contributed to their success, according to Misa CEO for operations Martlé Keyter. The union has proposed alternatives to the dismissal of employees because of the local market's positive performance, but Motus has refused to explore these alternatives.

The parties have been engaged in labour court proceedings for months, and the labour court has interdicted Motus from unilaterally changing the terms and conditions of employment of 232 members of Misa, but dismissed another application by the union to interdict Motus from consulting directly with its members during a retrenchment process and from pursuing the consultation process before issuing a fresh notice in terms of section 189 of the LRA. Motus expects South Africa's new-vehicle sales to reach 610,000-640,000 units in 2026, and the company has forecast stronger earnings for the financial year ending in June, citing improved operational performance and favourable market conditions.

However, the union has maintained that the retrenchments could have been avoided through meaningful consultation, genuine engagement and the implementation of proposed alternatives. The union has also taken aim at Motus CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg, who has forecast stronger earnings for the financial year ending in June, citing improved operational performance and favourable market conditions





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