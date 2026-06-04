Mirra Andreeva Reaches First Grand Slam Final at French Open

Mirra Andreeva has reached her first Grand Slam final after defeating Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 at the French Open. Andreeva will play either Diana Shnaider or Maja Chwalinska in the final.

Mirra Andreeva raced into her first Grand Slam final as she beat an erratic Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 at the French Open on Thursday. The 19-year-old Russian took one hour and 16 minutes to overcome her Ukrainian opponent.

Andreeva will play either compatriot Diana Shnaider or Pole Maja Chwalinska in Saturday's final. I'm still very, very nervous. I was very nervous coming into this match, said eighth-seeded Andreeva on court at the end. Kostyuk, the 15th seed, had won her previous two meetings with Andreeva, both this year.

The most recent was on clay in the final in Madrid as Kostyuk put together a 17-match unbeaten run on the red dirt coming into the Roland Garros last four. Yet, on Thursday, she quickly started to unravel against her teenage opponent. Kostyuk dropped serve in the very first game after two double faults and a pair of unforced errors.

She led 0-40 in Andreeva's first service game but a combination of Kostyuk errors on high-risk strokes and the Russian's steadier defence allowed Andreeva to recover to consolidate the break. Kostyuk had a break point in the first game of the second set but could not take it. Andreeva pulled 4-1 ahead. Kostyuk, who finished with 34 unforced errors, finally forced a break of her own but promptly dropped serve to love and Andreeva duly served out the win.

I'm super happy with the way I played and then that I got revenge for Madrid final and I'm happy that I'm in my first-ever Grand Slam final. Andreeva was the only one of the women's semifinalists to have reached this stage at one of the four majors - she lost to Jasmine Paolini at the last-four stage of Roland Garros in 2022





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Mirra Andreeva French Open Grand Slam Marta Kostyuk Diana Shnaider Maja Chwalinska

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