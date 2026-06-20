Miraculous Delivery and CPR Save Newborn's Life

A distress call from a 7-month pregnant woman experiencing severe abdominal pain led to a series of events that ultimately saved both her and her newborn's lives. A first responder delivered the baby, and when the baby's heart stopped beating, a medic performed CPR, restoring a pulse.

A distress call from a 7-month pregnant woman experiencing severe abdominal pain set into motion a series of events that would ultimately save both her and her newborn's lives.

Upon arrival, the first responder wasted no time assessing the situation and quickly realised that delivery was imminent. With remarkable composure, the responder not only prepared for the delivery but also requested backup from the emergency response team. Just before the team could arrive, she successfully assisted in delivering the baby, a moment that encapsulated the essence of emergency response intervention.

However, the situation took a critical turn when the response vehicle arrived; it was discovered that the baby's heart had stopped beating. Understanding the gravity of the situation, the arriving medic promptly commenced CPR, a crucial decision that ultimately restored a pulse. This urgent and skillful action brought a sigh of relief amidst the tense atmosphere. Simultaneously, the first responder continued to provide essential updates to the dispatcher, allowing Metro EMS to prioritise an ambulance for the urgent case.

Recognising the infant's delicate condition, the team made an unexpected stop at a nearby hospital to stabilise the baby before heading to a government facility for further care





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Emergency Response CPR Newborn Pregnancy Medical Intervention

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