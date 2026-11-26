Rentals of R60,000 to R80,000 a month for ministers and deputy ministers in Pretoria and Cape Town face scrutiny as DPWI audits 6,238 state-owned homes.

The high cost of leased accommodation for ministers and deputy ministers in Pretoria and Cape Town has come under scrutiny from the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure. Committee members questioned monthly rentals ranging between R60,000 and R80,000, and the figures were presented by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure ( DPWI) during a committee briefing.

The questions focus on how the state pays for ministerial accommodation at a time when the national executive has grown. The committee is examining whether taxpayers are getting value for money from these leases, and it has asked the department to explain the cost structure behind each arrangement.

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Audit of 6,238 State-Owned Residential Units

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson ordered a national audit of 6,238 state-owned residential properties allocated to government officials in March 2026. The audit is designed to check who occupies each property, whether those occupants are eligible, how rental arrangements are structured, and which properties could be disposed of.

DPWI Deputy Director-General Dr Riaan Botha said executive residences and parliamentary villages are concentrated in a small number of locations. These include Bryntirion Estate in Pretoria, Groote Schuur Estate in Cape Town, and parliamentary villages such as Acacia Park, Pelican Park and Laboria Park, as well as official guesthouses.

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Committee Questions Rents, Furniture and Utilities

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure is focusing on the monthly rentals reported by the DPWI Prestige Unit, which the committee chairperson Carol Phiri described as a particular concern. The committee has asked the department to justify rents that fall between R60,000 and R80,000 per month.

Members noted that most leases included furniture and asked how much the furnishings contributed to the overall rental costs. They also asked the department to clarify whether the monthly rentals covered water, electricity, refuse removal, rates and other related charges.

Phiri warned that spending on executive accommodation could send the wrong message to the public. She said the expenditure could suggest that the government places the comfort of ministers above the interests of citizens, and she stated that she did not believe the public would accept that these funds had been well spent. She added that the committee must ensure the provision of housing to ministers is not seen as milking the public purse.

DPWI Cites Shortage of State Housing Stock

Botha said the department cannot respond to the details of each individual minister or deputy minister because the provision of alternative accommodation is managed under the auspices of the relevant departments. He said the Department of Public Works is responsible for state-owned housing, while the accommodation needs of each department fall under that department's own arrangements.

Botha linked the leasing trend to the expansion of South Africa's national executive under the seventh administration's Government of National Unity (GNU). He said the larger executive had placed immediate pressure on state housing and office resources, and that no official government residences in Cape Town and Gauteng were available but remained unallocated during the specified period.

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Botha said the department faces a shortage of suitable state-owned accommodation for ministers and deputy ministers that meets the relevant housing requirements. He argued that it would be unreasonable to expect the department to procure more suitable assets every time the size of the executive increases. He also said the situation would have been considerably worse had more members not chosen to stay in their own private or non-state accommodation.

Phiri said the reliance on leased properties was largely due to limited availability of state-owned housing stock, a problem made worse by the increase in the size of Cabinet. Public Works also acknowledged that its responsibility is to provide safe and secure accommodation, but that such accommodation should also be cost-effective.

Audit Next Steps and Value for Money

The national audit will test occupancy, eligibility, rental arrangements and possible disposal options for the 6,238 state-owned residential units. Its findings will show whether leased properties in Pretoria and Cape Town are needed to fill gaps in state housing or whether some rentals can be reduced or ended.

For the public, the outcome matters because the leases are paid from public funds. The committee has tied its oversight role to ensuring value for money and to making sure South Africans receive the services they deserve, which puts the rental costs, furnishings and utility arrangements under close review.