Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson to Apologize for Calling ActionSA Supporters 'Amaphara'

The National Assembly Speaker, Thoko Diziza, will reprimand Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson for calling ActionSA supporters 'amaphara', a term used to describe drug addicts or people involved in societal ills. The Ethics Committee of Parliament has sustained the complaint from the party, finding that the term was derogatory and defamatory.

Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson will receive a reprimand from the National Assembly Speaker , Thoko Diziza , and will have to apologize to ActionSA supporters for calling them "amaphara", a term used to describe drug addicts or people involved in societal ills.

The Ethics Committee of Parliament has sustained the complaint from the party, finding that the term, as directed towards supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in 2025, was derogatory and defamatory. Macpherson has contradicted the code of conduct, failing to maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament by using the term "amaphara".

The committee has not accepted Macpherson's explanation that he was referring to a particular incident when an intoxicated individual who allegedly formed part of an ActionSA protest. The Ethics Committee has found that by using the term "amaphara", Macpherson contradicted the code of conduct, failing to maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament.

It added that the usage of the word is contrary to the duty and responsibilities of a member of Parliament (MP) to eradicate all forms of discrimination. The committee will now use the finding as supporting evidence in its ongoing complaint against Macpherson before the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). Action SA MP Alan Beesley said it was disappointing to note that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had not taken action against Macpherson





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Dean Macpherson National Assembly Speaker Thoko Diziza Ethics Committee Parliament Democratic Alliance Alan Beesley South African Human Rights Commission Amaphara Derogatory Defamatory Code Of Conduct Public Confidence And Trust Integrity Of Parliament Duty And Responsibilities Eradicate All Forms Of Discrimination Labeling Someone As An Outcast From Society

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