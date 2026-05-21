Minister Hlabisa Promises Greater Stability in Municipal Councils After Polls

CoGTA Minister Velenkhosini Hlabisa is optimistic about the stability of municipal councils after the November polls, with coalition governments being subjected to binding legal agreements. However, the legislation to give effect to this is still a long way off from making it through the parliamentary process.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Velenkhosini Hlabisa is promising greater stability in municipal councils after the November polls, with coalition governments being subjected to binding legal agreements.

However, the legislation to give effect to this is still a long way off from making it through the parliamentary process. Tabling the budget of his department in the National Assembly on Thursday, Hlabisa said preparations for this year’s local government elections are progressing well. With a review on the White Paper on local government now complete, Hlabisa said the next step is to advance legislative reforms to give effect to this policy.

A raft of bills aimed at improving the way municipal councils function, including the services they deliver, is in the pipeline. These reforms are about one thing: stabilising municipalities so that service delivery becomes reliable, predictable and consistent.

However, the so-called Coalitions Bill is still a work in progress as the department seeks to reach a compromise with the DA over a similar bill it tabled last year that pre-empted an executive bill. Meanwhile, Hlabisa said that other measures are already in place in preparation for the municipal elections





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Cooperative Governance And Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkhosini Hlabisa Local Government Elections White Paper On Local Government Coalitions Bill DA Executive Bill Municipal Councils Service Delivery Stabilising Municipalities

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