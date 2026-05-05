Minister Defends Placing NSFAS Under Administration Amid Financial Irregularities

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela justifies the decision to place NSFAS under administration, citing financial mismanagement and irregularities. NEHAWU criticizes the lack of consultation, highlighting past maladministration and ongoing investigations by the SIU.

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela has defended his decision to place the National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS ) under administration, citing the need to ensure the long-term sustainability of the financial aid scheme.

The move comes amid growing concerns over maladministration and financial irregularities within the institution, which have been highlighted in multiple reports by the Auditor General. According to the Labour union NEHAWU, previous administrations have led to significant financial mismanagement, with billions of rands being wasted due to irregular expenditures. NEHAWU National Spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi pointed to the Auditor General’s reports from the 2018-2019 financial year, which revealed widespread financial irregularities during the period when NSFAS was already under administration.

Nkolonzi emphasized that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is currently conducting an investigation into these financial discrepancies, further underscoring the severity of the situation. Despite the minister’s decision, NEHAWU has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of consultation before placing NSFAS under administration. The union argues that it could have provided valuable insights based on its experiences with previous administrators, had it been engaged in the decision-making process.

The union’s concerns highlight the broader issues of governance and accountability within the financial aid scheme, which serves thousands of students across South Africa. The decision to place NSFAS under administration is seen as a critical step towards addressing these issues, but the lack of stakeholder engagement has raised questions about the effectiveness of the intervention.

As the SIU continues its investigation, the focus remains on ensuring that the financial aid scheme is managed transparently and efficiently to support the students who depend on it





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NSFAS Higher Education Financial Irregularities NEHAWU Governance

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