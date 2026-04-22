Minister Creecy Issues Stern Warning Over South African Airways Financial Stability

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy slams SAA for back-to-back audit disclaimers and warns that the airline remains far from sustainable profitability despite recent minor gains.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has delivered a stern assessment regarding the current financial health of South African Airways (SAA), emphasizing that the national carrier remains a significant distance away from achieving genuine commercial sustainability.

During a critical briefing with Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport this Tuesday, Creecy expressed her profound disappointment, labeling the receipt of two consecutive disclaimers from the Auditor General as entirely unacceptable. This audit outcome, which is the most negative assessment possible, reflects ongoing governance and reporting failures that have plagued the airline for several years. The briefing, which included top management and the SAA board, served as a stark reminder that despite exiting business rescue five years ago, the airline continues to languish in a state of precarious financial instability. While the airline did record a profit of R150 million during the 2024/25 period, Minister Creecy cautioned against viewing this figure as a sign of long-term health. Crucially, this modest gain was primarily fueled by the one-off sale of the airline’s landing slot at London’s Heathrow Airport, rather than through operational efficiency or organic revenue growth. The Auditor General’s report underscores this sentiment by classifying SAA as a going concern with material uncertainties, highlighting that the fundamental business model remains fragile. Although there have been marginal improvements in passenger numbers and general revenue streams, Creecy noted that these gains are insufficient to secure the airline’s future. The lack of a robust, profitable strategy has left the carrier struggling to reclaim its former dominance in the domestic aviation market, making it increasingly difficult to compete against more agile private sector rivals. Furthermore, the review of SAA’s subsidiary entities presents a similarly underwhelming picture. While there is a sliver of positive news with Air Chefs managing to move from a disclaimer to a qualified audit outcome, the broader SAA ecosystem remains largely stagnant. The Minister emphasized that the current trajectory is unsustainable and demands a more rigorous approach to fiscal responsibility and operational oversight. For SAA to transition from a state-dependent entity to a self-sufficient market participant, it must undergo fundamental structural changes that go beyond cosmetic improvements. As the government continues to debate the best path forward, the pressure is mounting on the board to provide a clear, actionable roadmap that demonstrates how the airline intends to resolve its audit issues and finally deliver value to the South African taxpayer without requiring consistent financial lifelines. The path to profitability is long and fraught with challenges that will require more than just marginal gains in passenger traffic to overcome





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South African Airways Barbara Creecy Aviation Industry Auditor General South African Economy

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