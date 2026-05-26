Minister Calls for Restraint and Engaged Dialogue on Illegal Immigration

Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola has urged African countries to exercise restraint and engage in sober dialogue when addressing the illegal immigration crisis, and also appeals to political leaders to refrain from using the protests for domestic purposes

African countries should exercise restraint and engaged dialogue when addressing the illegal immigration crisis, said Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola . The minister made the call during a public symposium held on the sidelines of Africa Day , which focused on South Africa's foreign policy in an era of global fragmentation.

Lamola also urged political players to refrain from utilizing the protests for their own domestic purposes, fearing it might exacerbate the tensions, leading to a more polarized and divisive continent.





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African Countries Ronald Lamola Illegal Immigration Africa Day South Africa's Foreign Policy

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