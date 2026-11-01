Minibus Taxi Services Resume in Cape Town Following SANTACO Talks

Minibus taxi services in Cape Town are confirmed to operate on Monday following successful talks between the City and SANTACO, ensuring commuter mobility.

Commuters in Cape Town can expect a return to normalcy for the new working week as the minibus taxi industry has officially confirmed that services will be fully available for Monday morning rush hour. This significant reassurance comes directly after critical discussions held on Sunday, November 1, between City officials and leadership from the South African National Taxi Council, known as SANTACO. The engagement between these key stakeholders has provided substantial confidence that the public will be able to rely on minibus taxis for their essential daily journeys, alleviating widespread concerns about transportation availability during this period.

City Official Confirms Transport Availability

Councillor Rob Quintas, who serves as the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, explicitly stated that the recent engagement with taxi leadership had provided the necessary confidence to proceed with regular operations. He emphasized that the resolution of previous tensions ensures that commuters will be able to rely on minibus taxis for their various needs. This confirmation is expected to be highly welcome news for thousands of residents who depend heavily on the taxi network to get to work, drop children at school, and manage other daily commitments without disruption.

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Safety Measures And Police Presence

In addition to the resumption of services, the City of Cape Town has indicated that other forms of public transport will continue operating as scheduled. To ensure the safety and security of all travelers, the South African Police Service, alongside City and provincial safety teams, will maintain a highly visible presence across various transport routes, major taxi ranks, and train stations. This coordinated effort aims to deter criminal activity and provide a sense of security for passengers as they navigate the public transport network during the upcoming week.

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Surveillance And Ongoing Monitoring

Surveillance operations and safety protocols are expected to continue intensively into the week as authorities remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely. The persistent presence of law enforcement and safety officials is designed to ensure that the transportation network remains secure and functional for all users. For commuters, the immediate and most important message is clear: minibus taxi services are expected to be available on Monday morning, with other public transport options also operating normally, allowing the city to function with minimal disruption to its economic and social activities.