Millions of South Africans rely on UIF benefits, but an outdated system rejects applications

Millions of unemployed South Africans each year rely on UIF benefits, but an outdated online system accepts applications but does not process them. Fran, a 43-year-old woman from Roodepoort, submitted her claim after losing her job in December 2025 but encountered difficulties when her claim was rejected due to using the outdated system, even though the new platform had been in use for years.

Millions of unemployed South Africans each year rely on UIF benefits; however, an outdated online system accepts applications but does not process them. For example, Fran, a 43-year-old woman from Roodepoort, submitted her claim after losing her job in December 2025.

She applied for jobs but was unsuccessful, so she turned to UIF for financial support while continuing her job search. Despite receiving reference numbers, Fran’s claim was rejected because she had used the old UIF filing system, even though the new platform had been in use for years





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New UIF Filing System Old UIF Filing System UIF Claims Unemployed South Africans UIF Benefits Fran From Roodepoort Job Losses Job Applications Rejection Of Claims UIF Filing System

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Old UIF claims system rejects thousands of applications, causing distress for unemployedThousands of South Africans who are deemed unemployed by the government, receive the benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). However, some applicants are unaware that they are using the outdated online system for submitting their claims, resulting in losses. This article highlights the plight of Fran*, who assumed her UIF claim had been processed but later found out it was rejected due to using the wrong system. It also discusses the official unemployment rate in South Africa, the UIF claims system update, and the challenges faced by Fran and other applicants.

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