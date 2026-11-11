David Miller and Faf du Plessis hit centuries as South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs in Hobart ODI to seal series 2-1

David Miller scored 139 and Faf du Plessis 125 as South Africa defeated Australia by 40 runs in the third ODI in Hobart to win the series 2-1.

David Miller scored 139 from 108 balls and captain Faf du Plessis made 125 off 114 as South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs in the third and final One Day International in Hobart.

The victory gave the Proteas a 2-1 series win. South Africa posted 320 for 5 in their innings. Aiden Markram was the only other batsman to reach double figures, contributing 32. Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn each took three wickets as Australia were bowled out.

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October 10 marks a rich history of South African sports, from a first cricket series defeat to Australia in 1902 to a memorable one-day international victory in 2018. In 1902, South Africa completed their first-ever cricket series against Australia on the losing side, going down 2-0 after being beaten by 10 wickets in the third and final Test at Newlands. The visitors had no trouble reaching the victory target of 59 runs.

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Historical South Africa Cricket Series

Playing in what turned out to be his only Test for South Africa was Western Province batsman Percy Twentyman-Jones, who had played three Tests for the national rugby side in the 1896 series against Britain. Playing on the wing he had scored a try in the third Test against Britain, but in the cricket Test against Australia he was dismissed for ducks in both innings, being clean-bowled on both occasions.

In 2006, Frans Steyn scored a try on his Springbok debut playing on the left wing, but South Africa lost to Ireland 15-32 at Lansdowne Road. Bryan Habana, playing at centre, scored the other try for the visitors, who conceded four tries in total. The following year, in 2007, Dale Steyn ended with 5/59 and a match haul of 10/93 as the Proteas bowled out New Zealand for 172 to win the first Test at the Wanderers by 358 runs.

In 2008, Cameron van der Burgh lowered the 50m world short-course record he had set three days earlier, becoming the first man to dip under 26 seconds as he clocked 25.94 at the sixth leg of the World Cup series in Stockholm. Three years later, in 2011, the Proteas completed a magnificent fightback to beat Australia by eight wickets in the first Test at Newlands, with Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla scoring centuries.

Proteas Fightback Against Australia

Smith, resuming on 36, made an unbeaten 101 and Amla, 29 overnight, 112 as South Africa chased down the 236-run target in the 51st over, having been bowled out for 96 in their first innings. In 2012, Jacques Kallis scored 147 and Hashim Amla 104 as the Proteas scored 450 in the first innings of the drawn first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The home side replied with 565/5 declared in a match where one day was lost to bad weather. On the same day, South Africa's five-a-side netball team beat Jamaica 38-34 to win the bronze medal at the World Netball Series in Auckland, New Zealand. With stars like Bongiwe Msomi, South Africa scored round-robin wins over Australia (28-27), Malawi (48-34) and Jamaica (34-25).

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Also in 2012, Hashim Amla, resuming on 90, scored 104 and Jacques Kallis, 82 overnight, 147 as South Africa totaled 450 on the third day of the weather-hit first Test against Australia in Brisbane. In 2013, AB de Villiers made an unbeaten 115 off 102 balls to lead the Proteas to a 117-run victory over Pakistan in the fifth and final ODI in Sharjah to take the series 4-1.

Recent Cricket and Rugby Matches

South Africa posted 268/7 and then bowled out the home side inside 36 overs. In 2017, Ireland scored four tries as they trounced the Springboks 38-3 at Lansdowne Road. Elton Jantjies scored South Africa's only points, a lone penalty. In 2018, David Miller scored 139 from 108 balls and skipper Faf du Plessis 125 off 114 as the Proteas beat Australia by 40 runs in the third and final ODI in Hobart to take the series 2-1.

Aiden Markram (32) was the only batsman to make double figures in South Africa's 320/5. Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn took three wickets each.

Finally, in 2021, a first-half strike by Teboho Mokoena gave Bafana Bafana a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium.