Milford Owner-Coach Xanti Pupuma Hails Dream Start in Playoffs but Urges Focus

Milford secured a 1-0 away win over Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership promotion-relegation playoffs. Owner-coach Xanti Pupuma praises the victory but warns against complacency ahead of crucial home matches.

Milford owner-coach Xanti Pupuma expressed delight after his team secured a crucial 1-0 away victory against Cape Town City in the opening match of the Betway Premiership promotion-relegation playoffs on Tuesday.

The win, achieved through a first-half penalty converted by Siphosethu Ndlabi, provided Milford with a perfect start in the six-match playoff series. Pupuma acknowledged the challenge posed by Cape Town City, who finished second in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and displayed high energy throughout the match. He noted that his team had to adapt in the second half to withstand the pressure, drawing on their experience from a previous tough away game against Hungry Lions in Upington.

The victory at Athlone Stadium was hard-fought, with Milford defending resolutely against a late barrage from the home side desperate for an equalizer. Pupuma emphasized that while the away win is a significant advantage, it does not guarantee success at home. He stressed the importance of maintaining focus and not becoming complacent, especially with upcoming matches at their home ground, uMhlathuze Sports Complex. Milford aims to make it difficult for both Magesi and Cape Town City when they visit.

The team entered the playoffs on a strong run, with four wins and one draw in their last five regular-season games. Pupuma attributed this momentum to the players' realization of their potential and the closeness to achieving their goals. He also mentioned that a prior distraction from the Nedbank Cup semifinal might have caused a temporary dip in form, but the team has since regained focus.

Looking ahead, Milford's next playoff match is at home against Magesi on Wednesday, 3 June. Meanwhile, Magesi and Cape Town City will face each other in Seshego on Saturday. Pupuma hopes that both teams might drop points, giving Milford an edge. He is tasked with keeping his players calm and focused on the bigger picture, cautioning them against thinking the job is done.

He expects Cape Town City to play aggressively when they visit Richards Bay, recalling that their previous encounter was similarly tight, with Milford scoring from a quick set piece. The coach's strategic adjustments and the team's resilience have been key to their success so far, and they will need to replicate that performance to secure promotion. The playoffs are a test of consistency and mental strength, and Milford has shown they are capable of rising to the occasion.

Their disciplined defense and ability to capitalize on set pieces could be decisive in the remaining matches. The support from their home crowd at uMhlathuze Sports Complex will also be a vital factor as they aim to convert this early advantage into a successful campaign. Pupuma's experience and tactical nous have been instrumental, and his leadership will be crucial in navigating the pressures of the playoffs.

The team's journey to this point has been marked by determination and hard work, and they are now on the cusp of achieving their dream of Premiership football. Every match will be a battle, but Milford has proven they can compete at this level. The next few weeks will determine their fate, and they are ready to fight for every point





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Milford Xanti Pupuma Betway Premiership Playoffs Cape Town City Promotion-Relegation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cape Town City and Milford Face Off in Crucial PSL Promotion Play‑Off OpenerCape Town City and Milford clash at Athlone Stadium in the first leg of the PSL Promotion/Relegation play‑offs, each riding on strong season finishes and eyeing a return to the Betway Premiership.

Read more »

Cape Town City Meets Milford in Opening Playoff Clash at Athlone StadiumCape Town City and Milford FC, both on 54 points after the 2025/26 Motsepe Foundation Championship, face off in the first round‑robin match of the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs. City’s unbeaten streak and Jaedin Rhodes’ goal‑scoring form contrast with Milford’s late‑season surge and Menzi Chili’s midfield leadership, setting the stage for a decisive encounter that could shape the promotion race.

Read more »

Milford edge City in PSL play-off openerMilford FC were first out of the blocks in the latest instalment of the PSL Promotion Relegation play-offs after the Stallions recorded a narrow 1-0 win over the Citizens at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Read more »

Milford makes dream start to playoffsVictorious Milford owner-coach Xanti Pupuma says his side made a dream start to the Betway Premiership promotion-relegation playoffs after their 1-0 away win over Cape Town City on Tuesday, but he wants to make sure his players keep focus for the rest of the mini-league.

Read more »