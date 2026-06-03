Milford FC Take Crucial Step Toward Premiership with Last-Gasp Win Over Magesi

A stoppage-time goal from Khanyisani Radebe gave Milford FC a 1-0 victory over Magesi FC in the PSL Promotion-Relegation Playoff, opening a three-point lead at the top of the mini-log.

Milford FC took a major step toward the Betway Premiership after a dramatic 1-0 victory over Magesi FC in a PSL Promotion -Relegation Playoff clash at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The win, secured by a stoppage-time goal from substitute Khanyisani Radebe in the sixth minute of added time, opened a three-point lead at the top of the mini-log for the Stallions over Dikwena tsa Meetse. This result puts Milford in a commanding position as they chase a historic first promotion to the elite level of South African football. From the opening whistle, Milford showed intent, with Menzi Chili and Bulelani Sigomoshe testing the Magesi defense early on.

However, clear-cut chances were rare in the first half as both sides struggled to impose themselves. Magesi gradually grew into the game, and in the 21st minute, they squandered their best opportunity when Mcedi Vandala fired over from a half-volley following excellent work down the left by John Mokone. Moments later, Vandala turned provider, slipping Nyakala Raphadu through on goal with a clever pass across the edge of the box.

Raphadu's stabbed shot was brilliantly saved by Milford goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza, keeping the scorelevel. The first half ended goalless, setting up a tense second period. The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams struggling to create clear openings. Milford's Hleza was called into action again in the 73rd minute, reacting sharply to keep out Godfrey Mashigo's drive from inside the penalty area.

At the other end, Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze made his first major save in the 77th minute, tipping over a free kick from Sigomoshe that seemed destined for the top corner. As the clock ticked toward full-time, a stalemate appeared inevitable. But deep into injury time, a left-flank cross from the hosts fell kindly for substitute Khanyisani Radebe, who crashed home a low, left-footed volley to spark wild celebrations among the Milford players and fans.

The goal not only secured three vital points but also sent a clear message that Milford are determined to secure promotion. This victory is a significant psychological boost for Milford, who now hold a three-point advantage with only a few matches remaining. For Magesi, the defeat puts their promotion hopes in jeopardy, as they must now rely on other results to keep their dreams alive.

The match also highlighted the resilience of Milford's defense and the sharp reflexes of goalkeeper Hleza, who was instrumental in keeping the clean sheet. With the promotional playoff race now reaching its climax, Milford's ability to grind out results in tight games could prove decisive. The Stallions will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming fixtures, while Magesi must regroup quickly to avoid falling further behind.

The quest for a place in the Betway Premiership remains wide open, but Milford has certainly given themselves the edge





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Milford FC Magesi FC PSL Playoffs Khanyisani Radebe Promotion

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