Milford FC Promoted to PSL After Dramatic Playoff Victory

Milford FC secured promotion to the South African Premiership after a tense playoff campaign, finishing top of the mini-league with a draw against Magesi. Head coach Xanti Pupuma expressed joy and uncertainty about his future, highlighting the demands of the top flight.

Milford FC head coach Xanti Pupuma is basking in the glow of a remarkable achievement after leading his team to promotion to the South African Premiership via the promotion playoffs.

The Motsepe Foundation Championship runners-up secured their place in the top flight after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Magesi at Seshego Stadium on Saturday, finishing top of the mini-league that also included Cape Town City, the third-place finishers from the second tier. The result capped a tense playoff campaign where Milford had to overcome setbacks including a home loss, but ultimately prevailed due to their resilience and determination.

Pupuma, who also owns the club, was visibly emotional after the final whistle, acknowledging the significance of the moment for the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit. We are going to have a Richards Bay derby, and we are going to have a DDC team. Milford is going to have a DDC team!

All those things are crazy, man, and I really can't believe it, he said, referring to the cross-town rivalry with Richards Bay and the opportunity to field a reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge. The hard work and sacrifices of everyone involved have paid off. I think it was our time; we made a few mistakes during the season where we could have lost it altogether, but it kept coming back to us, Pupuma added.

The match itself was a roller-coaster. Magesi took the lead in the 14th minute through Edmore Chirambadare, but Milford equalized just before the half-hour mark via Menzi Chili. The Stallions had a golden chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 38th minute, but Cheswyn Philander saw his spot-kick saved. Despite that miss, Milford held on for the draw, which was enough to secure promotion ahead of Magesi and Cape Town City.

Pupuma now faces a difficult decision regarding his own future. The demands of the Premiership are far greater than the second tier, and he has other professional commitments. We are going to sit and talk about it with my leaders and see what's best for me, for my other job and for the team, he explained. I don't want to compromise the team and my other job because the top flight is a little bit more demanding.

We will see if it's doable. If it's doable, then we will go with it. Milford's journey to the elite league began just two years ago when they bought the franchise of Uthongathi in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, having spent years in the third tier in KwaZulu-Natal. Their rapid rise has been fueled by a strong team spirit and astute management.

Now, they become the fifth top-flight club from KwaZulu-Natal, joining AmaZulu, Richards Bay, Golden Arrows, and Durban City. For the small club from the port city, this promotion is a dream come true and a testament to the potential of football development in the province. As preparations begin for life in the Premiership, Pupuma is already looking ahead to the challenges and opportunities.

The Richards Bay derby promises to be a highlight of the season, and the addition of a DDC team will help develop young talent. For now, though, the coach and his players are savoring their success, knowing that they have written a new chapter in Milford FC's history. The celebrations will be long and loud, but soon the hard work will begin again to ensure they not only survive but thrive in South Africa's top flight





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PSL Promotion Milford FC Xanti Pupuma South African Football Playoff

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