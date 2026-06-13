Milford FC Earns Historic Promotion to Premier Soccer League After 1‑1 Playoff Draw With Magesi FC

Milford FC secured promotion to the PSL following a 1‑1 draw against Magesi FC in the Betware Premiership 2025/26 Playoffs, marking the fifth KwaZulu‑Natal team in the top flight and sending Magesi back to the First Division alongside Orbit College.

Milford FC sealed a historic promotion to the Premier Soccer League after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on 13 June 2026.

The match formed the decisive encounter of the Betway Premiership 2025/26 Promotion Playoffs, a three‑team showdown that would determine which clubs would retain top‑flight status for the upcoming season. Milford entered the final fixture buoyed by an earlier 1-0 victory over Magesi at their home ground in Richards Bay, a result that had already earned them six points from three playoff matches. Magesi, meanwhile, had collected four points and needed a win to stay in the Premiership.

The stakes were clear: a win would see Magesi preserve their place, while a loss would seal their relegation alongside Orbit College, the second club already condemned at the close of the 2025‑2026 campaign. The game opened with high intensity, and Magesi struck first in the 14th minute.

A precise cross from Reegan van de Ross found Zimbabwean forward Edmore Chirambadare, who timed his run perfectly and headed the ball into the net from the far post, leaving the Milford defense flat‑footed. The goal gave Magesi a much‑needed psychological edge, and they appeared poised to control the match.

However, Milford's resolve was evident when striker Cheswyn Philander threatened to restore parity in the 38th minute. Philander's powerful shot was expertly saved by the Magesi goalkeeper, only to rebound onto the crossbar after a penalty was awarded for a handball by defender Lehlogonolo Mtshali inside the box. The penalty miss was the closest Milford came to taking the lead before halftime and underscored the fine margins that would decide the match.

In the second half, Milford's creativity began to blossom. Midfielder Menzi Chili, who had been a constant presence in the attacking midfield, finally broke through the deadlock in the 58th minute. Chili received the ball just outside the penalty area, unleashed a low, driven shot that evaded Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, and found the back of the net. The goal not only leveled the score but also shifted momentum in Milford's favour.

As the minutes ticked down, both sides pressed for a winner, but the score remained 1-1. The draw was sufficient for Milford, who now celebrate promotion to the PSL, marking the fifth KwaZulu‑Natal club to compete in South Africa's top division. Their ascent will see them share the uMhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay with Richards Bay FC for the 2026‑2027 season, while fellow provincial teams AmaZulu FC, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Durban City will continue to use Durban‑based venues.

Meanwhile, Magesi's relegation was confirmed, ending their brief stint in the Premiership and consigning them to the First Division alongside Orbit College. The promotion is a landmark achievement for Milford FC, a club that has risen from the lower tiers of South African football to join the ranks of long‑established PSL sides.

The victory not only reflects the team's tactical discipline and the contributions of key players such as Chili, Philander and the defensive unit but also signals a growing representation of KwaZulu‑Natal football on the national stage. The club's management expressed optimism about the challenges ahead, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the squad and investing in youth development to ensure competitiveness in the premier division.

Fans in the province celebrated in streets and social media, hailing the promotion as a triumph for regional pride and a boost to local football infrastructure. As the new season approaches, Milford will face the daunting task of adapting to the higher level of competition, with a schedule that pits them against some of the country's most storied clubs.

Their partnership with the uMhlathuze Sports Complex provides a modern facility that meets PSL standards, while the club's strategic plan focuses on solidifying its fan base, securing sponsorship deals, and enhancing its scouting network. The 2026‑2027 PSL campaign promises to be an exciting chapter for Milford FC, its supporters, and the broader KwaZulu‑Natal football community as they look to establish themselves amongst South Africa's elite clubs





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