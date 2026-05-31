Milford Coach Pupuma Confident Ahead of Promotion-Relegation Playoff Clash with Magesi

Milford coach and owner Xanti Pupuma discusses his team's motivation and strategy for the Betway Premiership promotion-relegation playoff against Magesi, highlighting the advantage of NFD teams and the club's recruitment philosophy.

Milford coach Xanti Pupuma is brimming with confidence as his team prepares for a crucial Betway Premiership promotion-relegation playoff match against Magesi in Richards Bay on Wednesday.

Both sides enter the contest with momentum, having secured victories over Cape Town City in their respective opening fixtures. Milford emerged victorious in Cape Town on Tuesday, while Magesi claimed a 2-0 home win on Saturday. Pupuma, who also owns the club, believes his squad's unique blend of experience and hunger will be key to overcoming the challenge.

'Most of them have never been exposed to this situation, and most of my players are around 30, and they know deep down that is their priority. This is their only chance of trying to get to PSL, so that alone is a motivation for us,' Pupuma said. The coach highlighted the advantage that National First Division (NFD) teams often possess in such playoffs.

He pointed out that NFD sides have been winning consistently to reach this stage, whereas their PSL counterparts have struggled to avoid relegation.

'I think, personally, for the NFD teams, they are at an advantage going into the playoffs, because they have been winning to get where they are, while the PSL team is the one that has been losing games and ending up in the position that puts them in the playoffs,' Pupuma explained. He emphasized the need for a distinct mental approach, treating the playoffs as a separate mini-tournament rather than an extension of the regular season.

This mindset has driven Milford's preparation, with the team focusing solely on the immediate challenges ahead.

'We have sort of shut away what we did in the league, and our plan is just based on the mini tournament and what we need to do, the sessions that we need to have, how to have those sessions, and based on us just playing a mini tournament rather than a continuation of the league,' he added. Pupuma's dual role as coach and owner adds a unique dimension to his leadership.

He has built the team from amateur ranks, fostering a family-like atmosphere where players have grown together over years of grassroots football. This cohesion, he believes, will be pivotal in high-pressure moments.

'These are guys that have been playing together for some time, coming up from the amateur ranks, and they have been playing football all their life, so they know what to do in this kind of situation. I am banking on the experience that they acquired while playing amateur football, and then getting over the line,' Pupuma remarked. Looking ahead to next season, regardless of the playoff outcome, the club has already initiated transfer discussions.

However, Pupuma prefers to recruit from nearby areas or lower leagues rather than splashing out on established PSL stars.

'We are not a team that really goes after former PSL players. We prefer taking the people around us, or even from lower league, so we have got players that have been approached already, and they can assist us, regardless of where we play next season. So that is already in motion, regardless of what happens with the playoffs,' he concluded.

With preparation aligning both short-term goals and long-term vision, Milford enters Wednesday's clash with a clear sense of purpose and unity





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