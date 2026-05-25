For the first time in nearly 35 years, Serie A powerhouses AC Milan and Juventus failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, while Como celebrated an unprecedented rise to Europe's elite competition, prompting a crisis and rebuilding phase for the Italian giants.

A seismic transformation has hit Italian football as the two historic giants of Serie A , AC Milan and Juventus , found themselves outside the UEFA Champions League for the first time in almost three and a half decades.

The championship round, which has traditionally featured at least one of the two clubs since the competition was rebranded in 1992‑93, will now welcome Como, a side that was still playing in the amateur divisions less than ten years ago. Como’s meteoric rise culminated in a fourth‑place finish that secured them a historic berth, while both Milan and Juventus suffered disappointing finishes – fifth and sixth respectively – that left them bereft of the continent’s most lucrative competition.

The fallout has ignited an identity crisis for both clubs and for Italian football more broadly, which is already grappling with the national team’s failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup and a complete absence from the semifinals of all three major European tournaments – a situation not seen since the 1986‑87 season. In Milan, protests erupted outside the hotel of American‑Italian owner Gerry Cardinale and around the San Siro, with angry supporters chanting, “Go home: shame on you.

” The 2‑1 home loss to Cagliari that sealed a fifth‑place finish has set the stage for a sweeping overhaul. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri’s future is now under intense scrutiny, and the club’s hierarchy is expected to review the status of several senior players. Former Milan great Fabio Capello did not mince words, describing the current side as lacking strength, will and ideas, and warning that any revolution must be grounded in a clear vision before it can succeed.

Juventus, the last Italian side to lift the European Cup in 1996, also fell short, finishing sixth after a 2‑2 draw with city rivals Torino. Manager Luciano Spalletti, however, appears to retain the board’s confidence as the club embarks on a comprehensive rebuild designed to operate within tighter financial constraints.

Spalletti stressed the importance of collective effort now that the Champions League revenue stream has vanished, promising a more disciplined approach in the upcoming transfer window to address both technical deficiencies and the squad’s psychological fragility. He underlined the need for players with stronger personalities to prevent the team from “sinking like a stone” in crucial moments. In stark contrast, Como is celebrating a fairy‑tale ascent.

Led by former World Cup winner Cesc Fàbregas, the club has turned a modest, largely foreign‑based roster into a Champions League contender. Fàbregas reflected on his journey from a player who “changed in a bar” four years ago to a manager now guiding his team to Europe’s elite stage, calling the achievement a “masterpiece from the whole squad. ” The Como story also highlights the evolving composition of Serie A line‑ups.

Italian defender Edoardo Goldaniga saw limited minutes – roughly fifteen across the entire league campaign – while Argentine midfielder Nico Paz emerged as the team’s star, tallying twelve goals and seven assists. Rumours swirl that Real Madrid are keen to activate a buy‑back clause for the 21‑year‑old, underscoring the growing market value of Como’s talent.

The dual exclusion of Milan and Juventus from the Champions League marks a watershed moment for Italian football, signalling the end of an era in which at least one of the country’s most storied clubs was guaranteed a presence among Europe’s elite. It also shines a light on the changing dynamics of the domestic game, where newly promoted clubs with international rosters can rapidly ascend, while traditional powerhouses confront financial realities and a need for strategic renewal.

As the summer transfer window approaches, both Milan and Juventus will be forced to re‑evaluate their sporting projects, whilst Como will aim to cement its place among Europe’s best, hoping that the fairy‑tale can be turned into sustained success





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