Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso addresses the team's first Champions League group stage miss in a decade and details the ongoing rebuild ahead of the Kaizer Chiefs clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has openly addressed the lingering disappointment of missing the Champions League group stages for the first time in approximately ten years. The South African giants suffered a significant setback in domestic and continental competitions this season, including a defeat in the Super Cup final to Algerian side USM Alger.

Despite these continental failures, Cardoso emphasized that the team remains focused on securing domestic silverware to satisfy a supporter base still reeling from recent European exits. The squad is currently preparing to host their fierce rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon in a crucial Carling Knockout Cup semifinal match.

Also read Chiefs, Sundowns renew Carling Knockout rivalry with Miguel Cardoso under extra pressure

The Super Cup Tragedy and Pitch Conditions

Cardoso described the Super Cup loss to USM Alger as a memorable tragedy defined by an accumulation of unfortunate events. He recalled a match where numerous coincidences aligned negatively for the South African side, starting with a player injury during the warm-up period before the game even began.

The difficulties intensified in the opening minutes, with the team conceding a goal in the fourth minute. The situation deteriorated further when Sundowns lost their striker on the fifteenth minute of the match, leaving them significantly weakened early on.

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Cardoso also highlighted the extreme weather conditions that hampered the team's performance during the second half. He described the pitch as being so soaked with rain that it resembled a river, a condition he stated he had never witnessed before in his career. Despite these challenges, he acknowledged that USM Alger performed well and effectively utilized their available chances to secure the victory.

A New Squad During a Rebuilding Phase

Addressing the current state of the squad, Cardoso clarified that the team facing Kaizer Chiefs is fundamentally different from the squad that won five domestic titles just months prior. He noted that six players who were integral to that successful championship team are currently unavailable for the upcoming semifinal clash.

Cardoso admitted that while some observers might expect the team to have more trophies secured by this stage of the season, he emphasized that the current roster is in a transition period. He acknowledged the public perception that the team should have achieved more, but insisted that the current group is strong enough to perform at a high level.

The coach pointed out that the team has already played in three finals this season, winning two of them, which demonstrates their competitive resilience despite the roster changes. He urged fans to analyze the current team on its own merits rather than comparing it directly to the past championship-winning squad.

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Domestic Focus and Upcoming Semifinal Clash

With the Champions League campaign concluded, the primary objective for Mamelodi Sundowns has shifted entirely to domestic cup competitions. The team has already secured the MTN8 title and is now advancing through the knockout stages of the Carling Knockout Cup.

The upcoming match against Amakhosi, as Kaizer Chiefs are commonly known, is viewed as a critical opportunity to appease the club's hard-to-please supporters. Cardoso believes that going all the way in this tournament will help heal the wounds caused by the recent continental disappointments.

The semifinal match is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld, where the team hopes to use their motivation from recent losses to drive a successful performance. Cardoso remains committed to guiding the rebuilding process through this challenging transitional period while maintaining a competitive edge in domestic affairs.