Miguel Almiron Becomes First Player Sent Off Under FIFA's New Mouth-Covering Rule

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was shown a red card for covering his mouth during a World Cup confrontation, marking the first enforcement of FIFA's new rule aimed at curbing racism and discriminatory language in football.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron made history during the World Cup Group D match between Paraguay and Turkey in Santa Clara, California, becoming the first player to be sent off under FIFA 's new rule against mouth-covering during on-field confrontations.

The incident occurred in first-half stoppage time when Almiron covered his mouth while appearing to address a comment to Turkey's Mert Muldur. The referee issued a red card, sending Almiron off the field. FIFA introduced this regulation in April as part of a broader initiative to combat racism and discriminatory language in football. The governing body stated that covering one's mouth during such exchanges suggests an intent to conceal inappropriate or harmful speech, and therefore warrants a dismissal.

This policy follows earlier controversies, including a high-profile case in February when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match. Although Prestianni denied the racial abuse, he received a six-match ban, with three suspended, for homophobic conduct. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the rationale behind the rule in March, saying, "If you do not have something to hide, you don't hide your mouth when you say something.

That's it, as simple as that.

" The new measure aims to discourage covert verbal misconduct and promote transparency and respect among players. However, the enforcement of the rule has sparked debate among fans and analysts, with some questioning whether a gesture alone should result in such a severe penalty without corroborating evidence of the spoken words. The match itself continued without Almiron, ultimately ending in a draw that kept both teams' advancement hopes alive.

The incident underscores FIFA's heightened focus on eliminating discrimination from the sport, though it also raises operational challenges for referees tasked with interpreting gestures in real time. As the tournament progresses, the application of this rule will likely be closely monitored to assess its effectiveness and fairness





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FIFA World Cup Miguel Almiron Racism Mouth-Covering Rule

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