Civil society advocates report severe mental and physical health crises among migrants in South Africa and the UK due to xenophobic violence, with MSF providing critical aid to displaced communities.

South Africa n and international civil society advocates are raising urgent alarms about the deteriorating health conditions faced by foreign nationals detained near the Beitbridge border post and those displaced across South Africa. Reports from medical teams indicate that individuals awaiting repatriation are suffering from severe psychological distress and inadequate medical care due to xenophobic violence. The situation has prompted calls for immediate humanitarian intervention to address the rising tide of trauma and physical illness among migrant populations.

Widespread Health and Mental Health Challenges

Migrants caught in the crossfire of economic survival struggles and anti-immigrant sentiment face significant barriers to accessing basic healthcare services. Many individuals living with chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, HIV, and tuberculosis are forced to go without essential medication because they fear visiting healthcare facilities. This fear is compounded by the prevalence of xenophobic attacks, which have resulted in numerous deaths and injuries across host communities in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Also read South Africa Health Minister Details Causes of Widespread Medicine Shortages

Health professionals report a high incidence of respiratory infections and gastrointestinal illnesses among displaced persons, alongside physical injuries directly related to violent confrontations. The psychological toll is equally devastating, with many victims requiring specialized treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. Children within these communities are particularly vulnerable, often exhibiting visible signs of fear and trauma that require immediate therapeutic attention to prevent long-term developmental issues.

Humanitarian Response and Field Conditions

Medical practitioners working with displaced migrants have documented widespread humanitarian challenges as people attempt to leave the country or navigate displacement within South Africa. Across multiple regions, displaced migrants have been forced to reside in inadequate shelter during cold and rainy conditions, lacking access to basic necessities such as food, cooking facilities, clean water, and sanitation. Overcrowding in temporary facilities has persisted for months, exacerbating the spread of infectious diseases and creating unsanitary living environments.

Advertisement

The Medical Sans Frontiers (MSF) team has been on the ground responding to these critical needs by providing primary healthcare services and support for patients managing chronic illnesses. In addition to medical treatment, MSF has introduced mental health services that include counseling for adults and play therapy for children. These interventions aim to stabilize psychological well-being and provide a sense of safety for individuals who have experienced severe trauma and displacement.

Policy Implications and Future Outlook

During a recent webinar on anti-migrant violence, researchers and civil society representatives shared detailed experiences of working with affected communities. Speakers highlighted that while government stated targets were illegal migrants, the resulting violence in practice made little distinction between individuals with legal status and those without. This lack of differentiation has intensified the vulnerability of all migrant groups, regardless of their immigration classification.

Observers note that developments leading into 2026 indicate a need for more robust protective frameworks to safeguard migrant rights and health. The current pattern of violence continues to undermine public health goals, as fear prevents individuals from seeking necessary medical attention. Advocates emphasize that addressing xenophobia is not only a social imperative but a critical public health priority to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in South Africa and the UK.