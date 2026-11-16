US President Donald Trump departed for Asia on Monday, seeking meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin while a midterm election drubbing and a suspected Chinese spy scandal raise the stakes.

US President Donald Trump headed to Asia on Monday after a midterm election drubbing and allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy that have raised the stakes for his latest meeting with Beijing's powerful leader, Xi Jinping.

As he left the White House, Trump said he might also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in China, a surprise announcement that could reshape his swing through the region if it occurs. Trump will first visit Manila for meetings with Southeast Asian and other regional leaders on Tuesday before jetting to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) forum. There he will meet the Chinese president and hold three-way discussions with Xi and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Also read Xi, Trump, Putin meet in Shenzhen this week for talks on ‘world peace’

Trump Discusses Key Issues With Putin And Xi

Trump said he would discuss denuclearisation, Iran and Ukraine in the meeting with Putin and Xi, as well as trade and the economy. We may meet with Kim Jong-un also, Trump said, adding, He may come. I don't know. That's up to President Xi.

The president met the North Korean leader several times during his 2017-21 term and has repeatedly expressed interest in another meeting, but has also previewed meetings that never took place, including during a trip to Asia last year. North Korea, whose mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has publicly indicated it has no intention of meeting the US president at this time.

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With a fragile trade-war truce between the US and China extended to early next year and more Trump-Xi talks due in December at the G20 in Miami, some analysts had initially billed the Shenzhen meeting as a low-stakes summit. But a backlash against Trump's Republican Party in this month's midterms and criticism that his administration failed to act on intelligence that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has close ties to Trump, had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy have muddied those expectations.

Chinese analysts say there are concerns in China that allegations that restricted semiconductors were diverted to Chinese customers could harden US attitudes towards China. With less reason to worry about market reactions or electoral fallout, Trump may be more willing to consider disruptive measures, said Ruby Osman, a senior policy adviser on China at the Tony Blair Institute, a London-based think tank.

New Rules Restrict Chip Exports To Data Centres

Washington has already signalled such willingness before the meeting, urging China to live up to its commitments made under the truce agreed between Trump and Xi a year ago. And on Monday, the Trump administration issued a rule that will restrict chip exports to overseas data centres in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand and hurt Chinese companies that use these to access advanced AI chips to train their AI models.

US House speaker Mike Johnson said last week there was growing consensus in the Congress on further limiting Chinese access to advanced chips after the scandal. Democrats are expected to press hard on the issue when they take over the House and Senate majorities in January.

Zhu Feng, director of the Institute of International Studies at Nanjing University, said the spat could also speed up the decoupling of AI between the world's two superpowers even as they try to co-operate on mitigating the technology's risks. China has said the US has fabricated the spy narrative to justify a technological blockade.

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One senior US administration official said the Nvidia situation should not really have any bearing on the trip, on which analysts say Trump may want to focus on legacy-building. Trump said on Monday he would not mind seeing Huang reinstated as Nvidia's CEO and that he did not believe his relationship with the tech executive had put national security at risk.

Nuclear Arms Control Talks Face Chinese Objection

Trump sees the unprecedented summit with Xi and Putin as possibly providing movement towards an agreement on nuclear arms control. But that is a nonstarter for China, which has far fewer warheads than the others, Chinese analysts said.

The proposed three-way meeting has drawn comparisons, particularly in Russia, with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalised spheres of influence, set the stage for the post-World War 2 order and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries. Such a framing is particularly worrisome for Ukraine, which is engaged in a four-year war with Russia.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi would have a big impact on global affairs. Some analysts say Xi could seek to take advantage of Trump's political weakness after his election humbling. Top of Beijing's wish list is ensuring the US president doesn't approve a $14bn arms package to Taiwan, which China claims as its own. Trump has said he is holding the arms back as a negotiating chip with China.

Beijing Seeks Time To Fortify Against Next Trump

Xi just needs Trump to remain reluctant to revert toward a more competitive posture toward China for as long as possible, said Jonathan Czin, a foreign policy analyst at the Brookings Institution. He said Beijing will be acutely aware that whoever succeeds Trump when his term ends in two years may be less accommodating and will take whatever time it can get to fortify itself for the next round in the contest.

Despite the frustration the US has voiced on Chinese implementation of the terms of a truce in a trade war that threatened the global economy last year, analysts like Kurt Tong, a former senior state department official now with the Asia Group think tank, expect that deal to be further extended beyond its January 10 expiration. The two sides are quite incentivised to maintain this fragile stability despite also having some disagreements, said senior China analyst Chim Lee at the Economist Intelligence Unit. They both have quite a lot to lose.